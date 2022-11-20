The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

NewMed Energy CEO: Morocco is the perfect place for investors and will become the next energy hub

NewMed Energy has experience in the region, as evidenced by the fact that the company connected the natural gas grids between Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 16:48
YOSSI ABU CEO of NewMed Energy (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
YOSSI ABU CEO of NewMed Energy
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy told attendees at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco on Thursday that Morocco is ideally positioned to become a global energy hub, due to its stability, geography and access to Europe. Abu participated in a panel discussion entitled “What are the viable alternatives to facing the energy crisis”.

Zakaria Naimi, General Manager of Gi3, Moundir Zniber, president of Gaia Energy, and Ali Zerouali, head of cooperation and international development for Masen. The panel was moderated by Eran Lerman, Editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune. 

Abu noted that NewMed Energy has vast experience in the region, as evidenced by the fact that the company connected the natural gas grids between Israel, Jordan and Egypt. He added that the company’s access to significant amounts of capital – it has invested some $12 billion in energy development in the past decade –  will help in its investment in Moroccan energy.

“We believe that Morocco has a vast potential for natural gas discoveries, primarily in the Moroccan Sahara,”

Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy 

NewMed Energy investments in Morocco

NewMed Energy is investing in Morocco, said Abu, in three areas – natural gas, renewable energy, and hydrogen. “We believe that Morocco has a vast potential for natural gas discoveries, primarily in the Moroccan Sahara,” he said.

NewMed has recently signed an agreement with Enline, Israel’s leading renewable energy company, and will be working with them in MENA countries, including Morocco. The company is also involved in the extensive development of green and blue hydrogen in the region. “We are supplying an enormous amount of energy to our region, we want to be an important player in Morocco, and we are coming to invest,” he said.



Tags morocco morocco israel energy Global Investment Forum 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by