As of Tuesday at 12pm Israel time, you can now register internet domain names in Hebrew, with pre-existing extensions like co.il, .org.il and .ac.il, or the new extension ישראל. (.Israel), which is to be recognized as the top-level Internet domain of Israel.

After receiving approval from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in 2020, the availability of Hebrew domain names has been long-awaited by some and completely forgotten about by others, but the fact remains that those wishing to claim a URL in the modernized liturgical language of Judaism can now do so.

“Allocating the .Israel extension in Hebrew at the top-level domain of the Internet, and the possibility of registering domain names under this extension, will open up for Internet users in Israel a new layer of activity and access in the language spoken by the people,” said Yoram HaCohen, CEO of the Israeli Internet Association (IIA).

“Allocating the .Israel extension in Hebrew at the top-level domain of the Internet, and the possibility of registering domain names under this extension, will open up for Internet users in Israel a new layer of activity and access in the language spoken by the people.” Yoram HaCohen, CEO of the Israeli Internet Association

Former National Cyber Directorate director-general Yigal Unna noted that “The addition of the .Israel extension enriches the opportunities for surfers and website owners in Israeli cyberspace and strengthens its level of protection.”

The ability to be found more easily by web users whose primary language is Hebrew is a great benefit to companies, organizations and even recipe bloggers hoping to increase their site traffic.

“Buying your [dot yisrael] Hebrew domain name could be very important if you have Hebrew-speaking customers and donors,” explained marketing and SEO expert Sarah Manning.

“Many Israelis find it frustrating to change their typing language to English whenever they access the internet, particularly when searching on mobile devices. They prefer to type domain names and search for websites in Hebrew. Of course, Google prioritizes domain names as a key search criterion, so if you want to be found easily by Israelis using Google, using a domain name in Hebrew characters is a must,” she said.

What coveted domain names are available?

Acting quickly could guarantee your shot at registering some of the most coveted domain names available, such as:

Eretz.Israel

WhatAmIAFreier.Israel

AdvanceMuppetTrivia.Israel

RolodexErotica.Israel

Pets.Israel

It’s worth noting that one cannot buy Israeli-registered domain names through GoDaddy or other online domain sellers. Only resellers authorized by the Israeli Internet Association (IIA) can sell Israeli domain names.