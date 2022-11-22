The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Hebrew Internet domains are now available - act now to snatch Pets.Israel

A milestone moment for web surfers who primarily speak Hebrew or anyone else whose keyboard is stuck on the Northwest Semitic language setting.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 12:06
A HAREDI STUDENT works on a computer at the Jerusalem College of Technology. (photo credit: JCT)
A HAREDI STUDENT works on a computer at the Jerusalem College of Technology.
(photo credit: JCT)

As of Tuesday at 12pm Israel time, you can now register internet domain names in Hebrew, with pre-existing extensions like co.il, .org.il and .ac.il, or the new extension ישראל. (.Israel), which is to be recognized as the top-level Internet domain of Israel.

After receiving approval from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in 2020, the availability of Hebrew domain names has been long-awaited by some and completely forgotten about by others, but the fact remains that those wishing to claim a URL in the modernized liturgical language of Judaism can now do so.

“Allocating the .Israel extension in Hebrew at the top-level domain of the Internet, and the possibility of registering domain names under this extension, will open up for Internet users in Israel a new layer of activity and access in the language spoken by the people,” said Yoram HaCohen, CEO of the Israeli Internet Association (IIA).

“Allocating the .Israel extension in Hebrew at the top-level domain of the Internet, and the possibility of registering domain names under this extension, will open up for Internet users in Israel a new layer of activity and access in the language spoken by the people.”

Yoram HaCohen, CEO of the Israeli Internet Association

Former National Cyber Directorate director-general Yigal Unna noted that “The addition of the .Israel extension enriches the opportunities for surfers and website owners in Israeli cyberspace and strengthens its level of protection.”

The ability to be found more easily by web users whose primary language is Hebrew is a great benefit to companies, organizations and even recipe bloggers hoping to increase their site traffic.

“Buying your [dot yisrael] Hebrew domain name could be very important if you have Hebrew-speaking customers and donors,” explained marketing and SEO expert Sarah Manning. 

“Many Israelis find it frustrating to change their typing language to English whenever they access the internet, particularly when searching on mobile devices. They prefer to type domain names and search for websites in Hebrew. Of course, Google prioritizes domain names as a key search criterion, so if you want to be found easily by Israelis using Google, using a domain name in Hebrew characters is a must,” she said.

What coveted domain names are available?

Acting quickly could guarantee your shot at registering some of the most coveted domain names available, such as:

Eretz.Israel

WhatAmIAFreier.Israel

AdvanceMuppetTrivia.Israel

RolodexErotica.Israel

Pets.Israel

It’s worth noting that one cannot buy Israeli-registered domain names through GoDaddy or other online domain sellers. Only resellers authorized by the Israeli Internet Association (IIA) can sell Israeli domain names.



Tags Israel Hebrew internet website domain
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by