900 employees at risk of layoff from Pratt and Whitney Israeli subsidiary

The factory in Nahariya will be closed in 2025 and the company said that it was being done due to financial considerations, following ongoing losses of the factory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 16:12
Students enter the 2012 Big Apple Job and Internship Fair at the Javits Center in New York, April 27, 2012. The job fair was organized specifically for students from the various City University of New York (CUNY) schools.
Nine hundred Israelis are likely to lose their jobs after Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, announced on Sunday its decision to shut down Israeli subsidiary Blades Technology.

Behind the losses is a decline in the future demand for forged compressor airfoils, a trend that is increasing. Additionally, current technology and process capabilities do not allow it to perform with a productivity that is economically sustainable. As a result of this, there is no economic feasibility to continue manufacturing compressor airfoils in the factory.

Pratt and Whitney 

Pratt and Whitney is a world-leading aerospace company that specializes in the design and production of engines for both civil and military purposes. Its engines are included in F-35s, F-15s and F-16s and are in use by the Israeli Air Force.

IAF 'Adir' F-35 fighter jets seen escorting US B-52 bombers on November 10, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IAF 'Adir' F-35 fighter jets seen escorting US B-52 bombers on November 10, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli subsidiary Blades Technology is a  leading manufacturer of precision forged and machined blades and vanes for the aerospace industry. It makes fan blades for small and mid-sized engines as well as low-pressure compressor blades for various machines.

While Blades Technology will close the production line of compressor airfoils, it will continue manufacturing integrally bladed rotors to support key Pratt and Whitney production programs.

Blades has notified the Histadrut about the decision and will negotiate with the labor union to determine the terms for the employees in the termination process.



