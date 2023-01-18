The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter - report

Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 10:12
Person touch "Delete app" icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Person touch "Delete app" icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

More than 500 of Twitter's advertisers have paused spending on the micro-blogging site since Elon Musk's takeover late last year, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.

The social media company's daily revenue on Jan. 17 was 40% lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.

The drop in the company's revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on both media reports.

Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating companies on Twitter.

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.



