Einat Peled Shapira was appointed earlier this month as the CEO of the BePharm chain from Shufersal Group.

Shapira has extensive management experience in the retail sector. In her last position, she served for a year as the manager of the beverage division of Coca-Cola. In the past, she managed the Willy Food and Bonjour companies from the Osem group and held other positions at Osem-Nestle and Elite.

Danny Dremer, who served as CEO, will continue in his role as deputy CEO of the Be network. In her new role, Shapira will be responsible for the pharma activity in the entire Shufersal group.

Ayelet Zarfati Rosen, at the same time, announced her retirement in a few months from the position of CEO at Icon Group after nine years. Icon, headed by Zvi Yochman, is the distributor of Apple and Lenovo products in Israel and the owner of the iDigital chain of stores.

Rosen takes a step up in management positions

Rosen took up her position after holding management positions at Osem-Nestle. During her tenure, revenues increased from NIS 300 million in 2013 to NIS 1.4 billion in 2022. The number of iDigital branches has increased from nine to 26 today. Rosen stated that she now wants to take on new challenges in her private life.

Ilan Adut, former CEO of Meshki Ram and business manager of Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, was appointed CEO of VGarden. Arik Shor, former CEO of Tnuva, was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.