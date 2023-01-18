The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Einat Peled Shapira revealed as new CEO of BePharm one year after joining company

In her new role, Shapira will be responsible for the pharma activity in the entire Shufersal group.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 17:37

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 17:39
A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Einat Peled Shapira was appointed earlier this month as the CEO of the BePharm chain from Shufersal Group.

Shapira has extensive management experience in the retail sector. In her last position, she served for a year as the manager of the beverage division of Coca-Cola. In the past, she managed the Willy Food and Bonjour companies from the Osem group and held other positions at Osem-Nestle and Elite.

Danny Dremer, who served as CEO, will continue in his role as deputy CEO of the Be network. In her new role, Shapira will be responsible for the pharma activity in the entire Shufersal group.

Ayelet Zarfati Rosen, at the same time, announced her retirement in a few months from the position of CEO at Icon Group after nine years. Icon, headed by Zvi Yochman, is the distributor of Apple and Lenovo products in Israel and the owner of the iDigital chain of stores.

A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Rosen takes a step up in management positions

Rosen took up her position after holding management positions at Osem-Nestle. During her tenure, revenues increased from NIS 300 million in 2013 to NIS 1.4 billion in 2022. The number of iDigital branches has increased from nine to 26 today. Rosen stated that she now wants to take on new challenges in her private life.

Ilan Adut, former CEO of Meshki Ram and business manager of Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, was appointed CEO of VGarden. Arik Shor, former CEO of Tnuva, was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.



Tags Israel business Israelis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by