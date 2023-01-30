Keren Shechter appointed chairperson of eHealth Ventures Investment Fund

Keren Shechter has been selected by the CEO of Maccabi Enterprise and Management Ltd to take on the role of Chairperson in its Venture Capital Fund, eHealth Ventures.

About eHealth Ventures

EHealth Ventures aims to create "new frontiers in healthcare" through the use of emerging digital health technologies which in turn will help with "opening the door to a true paradigm shift from hospital care to home care, and from reactive medicine to predictive and preventive medicine.”

Speaking about the move to appoint Shechter as chairperson, the company added that “with our partners, we strive to move the needle in ways that positively affect people’s lives, by shaping, guiding, and driving future digital health technologies.”

The fund managed $70 million US dollars and has invested in 25 different companies. Much of the investment portfolio includes the development of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. One example is ‘Derma Detect’, an AI technology that examines skin for skin conditions. This AI technology is thought to improve healthcare access and reduce the burden in understaffed sectors.

Who is newly appointed chairperson Keren Shechter?

Shechter started her career in healthcare over 18 years ago. She has held numerous management positions in the private sector throughout the almost two-decades that she has been active.

View of a Maccabi Health Center in Modi'in, on January 26, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

She spent 5 years in Maccabi as Head of the Southern District of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Director of a Secondary Health center and VP of Strategic Planning of Maccabi.

Her educational background is equally impressive. Shechter holds a BA degree in Business Administration and an MA magna cum laude in Health Management from Ben Gurion University. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Harvard University Wexner Senior Leadership Program.

Ehealth Ventures is the business and innovation arm of the Maccabi Healthcare Group, which holds the title of second-largest healthcare provider in Israel, ensuring an estimated two million customers each year.

In 2015, the Maccabi Healthcare Group joined eHealth Venture as a partner and established numerous technological advancements.

In explaining the significance of Maccabi’s involvement in the venture, Shechter said: “We, in Maccabi, are granting significant technologies an entrance ticket to the ballpark of the real healthcare world and together converting them into game-changing technologies.

“I am proud to be heading the leading venture capital fund in the digital health sphere in Israel.”