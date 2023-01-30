The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Keren Shechter appointed chairperson of eHealth Ventures Investment Fund

The fund manages $70 million US dollars and is investing in new healthcare techologies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 07:13
Keren Shechter Chair of eHealth Venture Fund (photo credit: eHealth Venture Fund)
Keren Shechter Chair of eHealth Venture Fund
(photo credit: eHealth Venture Fund)

Keren Shechter has been selected by the CEO of Maccabi Enterprise and Management Ltd to take on the role of Chairperson in its Venture Capital Fund, eHealth Ventures.

About eHealth Ventures

EHealth Ventures aims to create "new frontiers in healthcare" through the use of emerging digital health technologies which in turn will help with "opening the door to a true paradigm shift from hospital care to home care, and from reactive medicine to predictive and preventive medicine.”

Speaking about the move to appoint Shechter as chairperson, the company added that  “with our partners, we strive to move the needle in ways that positively affect people’s lives, by shaping, guiding, and driving future digital health technologies.”

The fund managed $70 million US dollars and has invested in 25 different companies. Much of the investment portfolio includes the development of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. One example is ‘Derma Detect’, an AI technology that examines skin for skin conditions. This AI technology is thought to improve healthcare access and reduce the burden in understaffed sectors.

Who is newly appointed chairperson Keren Shechter?

Shechter started her career in healthcare over 18 years ago. She has held numerous management positions in the private sector throughout the almost two-decades that she has been active.

View of a Maccabi Health Center in Modi'in, on January 26, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) View of a Maccabi Health Center in Modi'in, on January 26, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

She spent 5 years in Maccabi as Head of the Southern District of Maccabi Healthcare Services, Director of a Secondary Health center and VP of Strategic Planning of Maccabi.

Her educational background is equally impressive. Shechter holds a BA degree in Business Administration and an MA magna cum laude in Health Management from Ben Gurion University. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Harvard University Wexner Senior Leadership Program.

Ehealth Ventures is the business and innovation arm of the Maccabi Healthcare Group, which holds the title of second-largest healthcare provider in Israel, ensuring an estimated two million customers each year.

In 2015, the Maccabi Healthcare Group joined eHealth Venture as a partner and established numerous technological advancements. 

In explaining the significance of Maccabi’s involvement in the venture, Shechter said: “We, in Maccabi, are granting significant technologies an entrance ticket to the ballpark of the real healthcare world and together converting them into game-changing technologies.

“I am proud to be heading the leading venture capital fund in the digital health sphere in Israel.”



Tags health Artificial intelligence israeli health care Healthcare System venture capital firm med tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by