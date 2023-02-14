The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli lawyers will be able to qualify to practice in the US and UK

This would allow lawyers to obtain dual qualifications.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 01:08

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 01:09
Israeli bar association during a meeting in which they vow to defend the High Court (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israeli bar association during a meeting in which they vow to defend the High Court
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Israeli lawyers will be able to obtain American or British licenses through a new joint program of the LAWYERS group and Barbri.

An integrated study program will allow law interns to study for the Israeli Bar exam with LAWYERS at the same time as they participate in a preparatory program for foreign exams with Barbri. Israeli lawyers will be able to go through a study program for the opportunity to take an exam for an international license.

Participants would be able to study and take these exams without having to move to the US or the UK.

LAWYERS CEO Erica Solomon Wasser said that streamlining the option of obtaining two qualifications at the same time will enhance the careers and opportunities available to Israeli lawyers.

She said that the Israeli legal marketplace was extremely competitive, and Israel was a base for a lot of international legal activity. Israeli lawyers would be more suited to compete in this landscape with a dual qualification.

“Lawyers just don’t know about the opportunity for foreign licenses,” said Solomon-Wasser, but those who were aware had requested such a program.

“We had previously been approached by lawyers and interns about dual-qualification,” she said, adding that since the program’s announcement there have been many inquiries.

An information conference with company representatives would present the study programs, their  requirements and the registration process.

Solomon-Wasser said it would also explain the opportunities available to lawyers who gain the dual-qualification.

The Israeli Bar Association is extremely restrictive about the practice of Israeli law by foreign lawyers who are eligible to earn an Israeli license only by taking the local Bar exams.



Tags Israel United Kingdom diaspora
