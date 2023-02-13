The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Program enables Israeli lawyers to dual-qualify with American, UK Bar exams

Lawyers will be able to gain necessary qualifications to practice laws between their countries.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 19:00

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 19:10
The law courts in Tel Aviv (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
The law courts in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

Israeli lawyers will be able to obtain American or British licenses through a new joint program between the LAWYERS group and Barbri.

An integrated study program will allow legal interns to study for the Israeli Bar exam with LAWYERS at the same time as a preparatory program for foreign exams with Barbri. Israeli lawyers will be able to go through a study program for the opportunity to take an exam for an international license.

Participants would be able to study and take these exams without having to move to the USA or UK.

Giant strides for the international legal community

LAWYERS CEO Erica Solomon Wasser said that streamlining the option of obtaining dual qualification at the same time would enhance the careers and opportunities available to Israeli lawyers.

She said that the Israeli legal marketplace was extremely competitive, and Israel was a base for a lot of international legal activity. Israeli lawyers would be more suited to compete in this landscape with dual qualifications.

Two lawyers involved in helping US/UK lawyers become dual certified with Israel's Bar. (credit: MIKA SOLOMON) Two lawyers involved in helping US/UK lawyers become dual certified with Israel's Bar. (credit: MIKA SOLOMON)

"Lawyers just don't know about the opportunity for foreign licenses," said Solomon Wasser, but those who were aware had made a special request for such a program.

"We had previously been approached by lawyers and interns about dual qualification," said Solomon Wasser, adding that since the announcement of the program, many more had reached out about it.

On Tuesday, an informational conference with company representatives would present the study programs, the requirements, and the registration process.

Solomon Wasser said at the seminar they would also explain the opportunities that would be available to lawyers that gained dual qualifications.

The Israeli Bar Association is extremely restrictive about the practicing of Israeli law by foreign lawyers. Foreign lawyers are able to earn an Israeli license by taking the local Bar.



Tags Israel United States United Kingdom law jpost caroline glick lawyer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by