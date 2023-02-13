Israeli lawyers will be able to obtain American or British licenses through a new joint program between the LAWYERS group and Barbri.

An integrated study program will allow legal interns to study for the Israeli Bar exam with LAWYERS at the same time as a preparatory program for foreign exams with Barbri. Israeli lawyers will be able to go through a study program for the opportunity to take an exam for an international license.

Participants would be able to study and take these exams without having to move to the USA or UK.

Giant strides for the international legal community

LAWYERS CEO Erica Solomon Wasser said that streamlining the option of obtaining dual qualification at the same time would enhance the careers and opportunities available to Israeli lawyers.

She said that the Israeli legal marketplace was extremely competitive, and Israel was a base for a lot of international legal activity. Israeli lawyers would be more suited to compete in this landscape with dual qualifications.

Two lawyers involved in helping US/UK lawyers become dual certified with Israel's Bar. (credit: MIKA SOLOMON)

"Lawyers just don't know about the opportunity for foreign licenses," said Solomon Wasser, but those who were aware had made a special request for such a program.

"We had previously been approached by lawyers and interns about dual qualification," said Solomon Wasser, adding that since the announcement of the program, many more had reached out about it.

On Tuesday, an informational conference with company representatives would present the study programs, the requirements, and the registration process.

Solomon Wasser said at the seminar they would also explain the opportunities that would be available to lawyers that gained dual qualifications.

The Israeli Bar Association is extremely restrictive about the practicing of Israeli law by foreign lawyers. Foreign lawyers are able to earn an Israeli license by taking the local Bar.