Start-up Nation Central hosts conference for business leaders from Israel, Bahrain

The conference aims to bring together government officials and businesspeople from major companies and organizations to address global challenges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 20:52
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa greets Israel's President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa greets Israel's President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Israeli nonprofit Start-Up Nation Central will hold the first conference for business leaders from Israel and Bahrain, the Connect2Innovate conference, from March 13-15, it announced this week.

Start-Up Nation Central, which connects governments, companies and investors with the Israeli economy, said the event will be held in coordination with Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Ministry and Economic Development Board, as well as the Israeli and Bahraini embassies.

The conference aims to bring together government officials and businesspeople from major companies and organizations to address challenges currently facing the fields of climate, water security, energy, fintech, logistics and supply changes.

A delegation from Israel, including 50 senior government officials, executives, investors and entrepreneurs, will attend.

The event will include workshops on developing human capital and tech ecosystems, as well as discussions, lectures, business panels and pitch sessions.

AMBASSADOR OF BAHRAIN Khaled Yusef Al Jalahma and his wife Nouf pose with US Ambassador Tom Nides (credit: Ofer Matityahu) AMBASSADOR OF BAHRAIN Khaled Yusef Al Jalahma and his wife Nouf pose with US Ambassador Tom Nides (credit: Ofer Matityahu)

“This event is a unique opportunity for both Bahrain and Israel to come together and share their experiences, best practices, and work towards developing innovative solutions that will drive progress and growth in the industry,” said Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla Adel Fakhro.

“The potential for collaboration between our nations is vast, and this conference will serve as a platform to harness this human capital and develop new technologies, business models and economic opportunities,” he added.

The Connect2Innovate conference is taking place in Manama as both Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain are moving forward to realize the vision of the Abraham Accords and the opportunities it offers us all as it strives to reach its fullest potential, said Israel’s Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh. 

“Taking the accords from a vision to reality, relations between our two countries are moving forward as we harness both countries’ added values – our human capital, mutual quest for peace, security and prosperity through innovation, economic cooperation, and progress.

“The conference will allow our business communities to explore ways to cooperate moving forward and together, by creating a model whereby close friendly relations plus cooperation in innovation equals opportunities for growth and prosperity,” Na’eh added. “We invite others to join us on this journey. Let us innovate! I wish us all success in this endeavor.”

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said, “Over the past two decades, Bahrain has emerged as an important player on the international stage, with a growing economy that offers exciting investment opportunities.

“Innovation and technology are essential elements in this partnership and can help translate the agreements into practical bilateral trade that can revolutionize the entire region as it tries to align to new development goals,” Hasson added.



