Meet Haggad.AI, the world’s first Haggadah created by AI tools‭

Every few years, another digital phenomenon takes over the world and is then immediately implemented into Jewish life. 2023 is all about artificial intelligence (AI) and the automatic creation of texts and images and therefore, two Israeli artists decided to create the world’s first Passover Haggadah (Jewish text that sets the order of the Passover Seder) with commentary and artwork - all created by AI generators. Therefore this Haggadah has an image of four sons most of them look like daughters and the ancient Hebrews may also be portrayed as African slaves.

Meet Haggad.AI, a project that was created by Yitzchak Woolf, a graphic designer, web designer, and photographer and Royi Shamir, a Jerusalemite architect. Woolf was born in Toronto, Canada and made aliyah 17 years ago. As the co-owner of Let’s Bench‭, ‬a company that specializes in creating unique and personalized Jewish religious items, he has extensive experience in creating products that connect people to their faith and heritage. Shamir received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture from the Technion, where he wrote his master's thesis about the ‘Haredification’ of secular neighborhoods in Jerusalem and the Halachic (Jewish law) mechanisms that are being used in that process.

Developing the Haggadah AI

“A few months ago we were sitting and playing with ChatGPT and Midjourney and thought about how it can be relevant to the Jewish world and what the implications were," Woolf told The Jerusalem Post. “We both have an interest in the connection between Jewish text and design, and we thought the Haggadah can be a great AI playground.” According to Woolf, the Haggadah has always been a renowned source of artistic expression, “combining both textual and visual elements, the Haggadah has served as a pinnacle platform for Jewish design and art which makes it a perfect fit for language-based and image-based AI models.”

He added that he and Shamir thought that the application of AI technology to this medium “would unlock new insights and perspectives,” illuminating the “intricacies of both the Haggadah itself and the broader traditions it represents.”

Shamir disclosed that he and Woolf were sure that this would be an easy project since all of the work is done by AI, but they were wrong. “We figured that if we gave it simple, obvious prompts, the AI engines would provide exactly what we were looking for.

Haggad AI (credit: Haggad AI)

For the Torah portions, ChatGPT was relatively instantaneous,” he explained. Though the graphic part of the creation turned out to be a lot more difficult.

Woolf shared that “Midjourney, our AI image creator, was extremely difficult to create the images that we wanted. Rarely we would feed it a prompt and get a great image within three or four tries. But for the most part, we had to spend several hours, days, or weeks trying to push Midjourney to create an image that would be great.”

According to Shamir, “the Afikoman [a piece of matzah that is hidden and the children need to find it] was the hardest to find. It kept on creating images of matzah that looked like pizza or focaccia. We spent a few weeks searching for the Afikoman,” he laughed.

Asked how they created commentary via AI without avoiding mistakes made by the computer, Shamir said that they “didn’t try to avoid those mistakes,” but rather “tried to embrace them as much as we could.” He also gave examples: “In some instances, it was clear the AI did not understand what it was talking about.” For example, Woolf said that the ChatGPT made mistakes with Hebrew letters that represent central parts of the Haggadah, “those kinds of obvious mistakes we chose not to include,” he claimed.

Shamir explained that there were other times that the ChatGPT created its own stories that the two weren’t familiar with, nor were online in databases. “The ChatGPT said that during their wandering time in the desert, they were looking for a piece of matzah until a man named Tzafun came and revealed the location of the hidden matzah, the afikoman, which represented their connection to God,” he shared this idea that doesn't necessarily have any historic basis. “Although it is a completely original midrash [biblical interpretation prominent in the Talmudic literature], we thought we could still see some truth and beauty in it.”

In order to differentiate the AI-generated text from the traditional text of the Haggadah, the two created the character of Rabb.AI, an AI Rabbi that accompanies the seder and he is the one that gives the commentary which is set in a different color.

In addition, they asked ChatGPT to write a disclaimer for Rabb.AI and here is a part of the text it generated: “It is important to note that my commentary is limited by its reliance on pre-existing data and programming [...] Ultimately, readers should approach my commentary with an open mind and a critical eye, using their own judgment and consulting with authoritative sources, as it is written in Mishlei [Proverbs] 14:15, ‘The naive believes everything, but the prudent man looks where he is going.’”

According to Woolf, “this disclaimer is aligned with the very basic principle of the Seder which is asking questions. We see this whole Haggadah as one big question being asked, is this midrash true? We hope it will provoke interest, conversation, and discussion around the seder table.”

As mentioned, the creation of images was a lot more difficult for the two, since there is a lot more detail and influence of different types of art and imaging. Woolf explained that the prompts they used on ChatGPT were very generic “because we didn’t want to tell it what to write and wanted to be surprised by the results.” However, they discovered that with Midjourney, their AI artist, the prompts had to be much more detailed. “We decided early on that none of the artwork should be in the same style because we wanted to show the scope of what Midjourney has to offer, and to demonstrate its abilities. We also weren’t comfortable asking Midjourney to copy the style of any specific artist, so we asked it to create art in various styles and movements, such as Cubism, Medieval Frescos, Cave Painting, Documentary Photography, 1950s TV commercial, Linocut, Ligne Claire, Vintage Israeli Poster Design, and more. In doing so, we were able to create more than 30 unique images.”

The images are beautifully placed throughout the Haggadah and can be surprising at times. For instance, the Hillel Sandwich, two pieces of matzah, lettuce, haroset and a piece of meat (only during the times of the existence of a Temple), is portrayed as a slick modern photo - as if it was taken in 2023 and placed in a cookbook, with beautiful composition - even though this type of sandwich isn’t eaten nowadays.

The Haggad.AI is available for purchase directly from the www.haggad.ai website, if you reside in Israel. For those outside Israel, it is also available on Amazon worldwide.