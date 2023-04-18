Israeli co. nabs ‘Rising Star in Hydrogen Field’ award at Dubai event

Israel's GenCell received the Rising Star in the Hydrogen Field award in the framework of the Hydrogen Future Awards 2023, presented at the Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA conference held in Dubai earlier this month.

GenCell has developed resilient zero-emission hydrogen and ammonia-to-power technologies. It is also developing a method that will turn "water to power" - synthesizing ammonia from air, water and sunshine to produce green fuel onsite.

"With climate issues threatening our future, we need smart ways to power our world resiliently," said Shelli Zargary, GenCell's Communications Strategist & Climatech Evangelist. She explained that the sun and wind generate clean energy but are not a complete solution because they are only sometimes available and can be challenging to store.

Using hydrogen for green energy

"We need a solution that enables us to use energy 24/7, and that is where hydrogen-based solutions come in," she told The Jerusalem Post. "We find efficient ways to fuel, store and generate power that is not only zero-emission but noise-free and resilient - important attributes that are key to a world facing climate crisis."

The judges cited GenCell's "extraordinary vision, innovative spirit and pioneering efforts in promoting the field of hydrogen energy, which contribute to a sustainable future" upon giving the company the award.

The judges added: "GenCell has set a new standard in the industry and emerged as a true rising star in the world of hydrogen technology. We are confident that the company's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovative research will continue to drive the transition to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable world."

In addition to the award, GenCell’s chief business development officer Gil Shavit participated in a conference panel alongside other major energy companies in the Middle East and the international market, including executives in the hydrogen industry from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Europe, Japan, Australia and more.

This was the fifth Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA conference, focused on transitioning a region that runs on oil and gas to renewable energies.

"It is important for us to take an active part in a region that leverages hydrogen as a bridge to economic prosperity and improved relations among nations," Zargary said.

She noted that the UAE is "very serious about clean energy," and it was "fantastic to be a part of this conference and hear the great developments being made by different companies that also see hydrogen as revolutionary and the future of clean energy."

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28, will be held this year in Dubai in November.