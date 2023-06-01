Oren Sagi appointed new chairman for AmCham Israel

Oren Sagi was appointed Thursday morning as the new chairman of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Israel). The selection was confirmed at AmCham's annual General Assembly, attended by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Sagi is set to succeed Yaniv Garty, former CEO of Intel Israel, who held the position for the past five years. AmCham Israel, established in 1965, is a voluntary organization of companies and individuals. It brings together hundreds of Israeli and American companies from various sectors, including health tech, representing about one-third of Israel's economic activity.

Companies that have participated in AmCham Israel projects include AbbVie and AstraZeneca.

Oded Rose, CEO of AmCham Israel welcomed Sagi at the assembly: "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Yaniv Garty for his five years of dedicated service as Chairman of the Chamber's board of directors," he said. "Under his leadership, the Chamber focused on broad-ranging issues that provide significant value to their member companies. Today, the Chamber engages in a wide range of semi-industrial fields such as sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and training, as well as realms such as healthcare, taxation, and other areas that employ both American and Israeli companies. It also works to establish strategic connections between Israel and the United States in new sectors.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, as seen on January 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"We welcome Oren Sagi, a member of the board of directors, as the newly elected Chairman, and are confident that under his leadership, the Chamber will deepen and expand its scope of activities, strengthening economic and trade relations and fostering cooperation between Israel and the important and friendly United States."

Who is Oren Sagi?

A married father of three who resides in Ra'anana, Sagi has held the position of managing director at Cisco Israel since 2015.

While at Cisco, the company significantly expanded its business operations in Israel, acquiring six leading companies and establishing itself as a leading technological powerhouse in the global innovation landscape. Sagi graduated from Reichman University with bachelor's degrees in law and business administration.

He also serves on the board of directors of the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce, the Multinational Corporations Association, and the Executive Committee of the Economic-Social Forum.

Sagi expressed excitement about his new role.

"I am excited to be appointed as Chairman of the AmCham Israel and I thank the board of directors for their trust and choice," he said. "The AmCham Israel has a central and significant role in the development and promotion of economic trade cooperation between Israel and America, as well as accelerating innovation by entering new industrial domains. I am confident that AmCham Israel will continue to be a platform with a significant impact on creating partnerships and mutual investments. I would like to thank my friend Mr. Yaniv Garty, the outgoing chairman, who made a tremendous contribution to strengthening trade relations and promotion, and for that, our gratitude is given."