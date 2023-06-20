Space Florida, the state's leading aerospace finance and development authority, has joined forces with the Israel Innovation Authority, an independent agency focused on fostering innovation ecosystems, to unveil the winners of the highly anticipated tenth round of funding from the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Program.

With a substantial $2 million available for allocation, this program has played a pivotal role in driving research, development, and commercialization of aerospace and related technology projects, significantly impacting the economies of both Florida and Israel over the past decade.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez extended her warmest congratulations to this year's recipients, emphasizing the paramount importance of the collaboration between Florida and Israel for the flourishing space industries. "By working together, we ensure a prosperous future for aerospace and further strengthen the economic relationship between Florida and Israel," she stated.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, lauded the profound achievements resulting from the decade-long partnership, noting, "Our collaboration with Space Florida in space-related technologies has yielded remarkable successes, propelling innovative projects that are set to revolutionize the aerospace sector. With an annual joint investment of $2 million, we have harnessed disruptive innovations, further cementing the ties between our economies."

Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority have announced the winners of their latest funding round. The recipients include Sidus Space and Maris-Tech, who plan to develop a 360-degree ultra-high definition video system for satellite operations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Israeli national flags flutter in front of an office tower at a business park housing high tech companies, at Ofer Park in Petah Tikva. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Arralis Space and Ayecka Communications Systems aim to create an integrated satellite communication system supporting various capabilities, such as encryption. Guident Autonomous Intelligence and Novelsat Limited will collaborate on a Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) solution for autonomous vehicle operations.

ETA Space and Helios Project will work together to develop a Lunar Oxygen Station, while Sidus Space and Lulav Space seek to enhance orbiting spacecraft with an innovative Event Based Star Tracker.

Innovative advancements

These projects represent groundbreaking advancements in aerospace technology and highlight the successful partnership between Florida and Israel. The funding program continues to strengthen economic ties and foster cutting-edge innovation in both regions, paving the way for future developments in the aerospace and technology sectors.

Frank DiBello, President and CEO of Space Florida, praised the program for providing comprehensive support to aerospace companies, from research and development to access to capital.

DiBello expressed his pride in the groundbreaking technologies enabled by this partnership, stating, "Space Florida is the go-to place where aerospace companies find everything they need to bring their new ideas to fruition.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of both entities, this partnership has cultivated an environment conducive to breakthrough advancements and entrepreneurial growth."

Since its establishment in 2013, the joint funding program between Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority has provided vital support for projects with transformative implications for the aerospace industry.

The partnership has facilitated access to Israeli technological prowess and innovation for Florida-based companies while allowing Israeli firms to benefit from Florida's thriving aerospace ecosystem. To date, the program has facilitated $20 million in critical and innovative research awards.

The collaboration not only strengthens the bond between Florida and Israel but also propels the emergence of cutting-edge technologies, paving the way for a brighter future in the aerospace and technology sectors within the state of Florida.