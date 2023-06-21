The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

CarPay introduces secure second-hand vehicle sales and purchases in Israel

The company aims to prevent financial fraud and revolutionize the way people buy and sell cars.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 15:24
The Best Selling Cars 758 (photo credit: CAR TUBE)
The Best Selling Cars 758
(photo credit: CAR TUBE)

CarPay, a company specializing in the sale and purchase of second-hand vehicles, is bringing the American method of secure transactions to Israel. The service aims to revolutionize the second-hand car market by providing an advanced financial and technological solution to prevent financial fraud.

The goal is to standardize and transform the way people buy and sell cars in Israel.

Led by CEO Tomer Bar Or, CarPay has developed an application that facilitates the secure transfer of car ownership and payments, eliminating the risk of financial fraud. The company has also partnered with CAL to offer secure financing options for transactions.

Notable founders and partners include Omer and Roi Adam, Maor and Shanir Malol, and the Psagot easy-bus transportation company.

Risks for buyers and sellers

The lack of a secure mechanism for transactions in the Israeli market has led to significant risks for both buyers and sellers of second-hand vehicles. Currently, one party must take the risk of completing the transaction first, often leading to fraudulent activities. Millions of buyers and sellers have been left without protection, having to trust unfamiliar individuals in high-value transactions.

How can you keep yourself safe from phishing scams? (illustrative) (credit: FREEPIK.COM)How can you keep yourself safe from phishing scams? (illustrative) (credit: FREEPIK.COM)

CarPay was established to address this issue and provide a safe environment for selling one's valuable assets. The service aims to minimize various risks, such as dealing with pledged or stolen vehicles, ensuring accurate vehicle information, and preventing lengthy legal proceedings. By utilizing the secure CarPay account, both parties are protected from fraud. Sellers' funds are secured in the account, while buyers can be confident that ownership will be transferred or their money refunded. CarPay holds licenses to provide financial asset services and credit facilities.

The company offers several services to sellers, including the option for buyers to transfer payments to the secure CarPay account before the seller transfers ownership. Once the seller completes the ownership transfer, CarPay ensures a fast and secure payment transfer to the seller's account. This mutually beneficial approach removes the need to prioritize which party takes the first step.

“We have created a digital, innovative and transparent trust service that protects the interests of the seller and the buyer,” said Bar Or. “Soon, we will launch the service on additional second-hand products and secure transactions such as electrical products, furniture, baby strollers and basically - everything that is traded second-hand and is vulnerable to fraud."

In exchange for providing trust services, securing funds, and facilitating safe ownership transfers, CarPay charges a commission ranging from 250 to 500 NIS per transaction, depending on the transaction size. This fee covers a range of services, including secure fund storage, ownership verification, buyer and seller identity checks, accident and insurance history verification, and customer support.

The market potential for CarPay's services is substantial, with over 60 billion NIS worth of second-hand transactions occurring in Israel each year. The average vehicle price is around 70,000 NIS, with at least half of the transactions involving private sellers and buyers.

Omer Adam, Founder of CarPay, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "CarPay is a company that is going to change the rules of the game in the automotive field by protecting vehicle buyers and sellers. I am here because I truly believe there is a need for our product. It doesn't make sense that until now there wasn't an organized mechanism that protects private customers in car buying and selling transactions."



Tags fraud cars Credit Card contactless payment
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by