The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Shoni Health Ventures to invest in digital health start-ups, bridging funding gap

Affiliated with Sheba Medical Center, the fund aims to support early-stage entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation in healthcare.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 12:57
(photo credit: SHEBA)
(photo credit: SHEBA)

Health-tech venture capital fund Shoni Health Ventures is set to invest in start-ups specializing in digital health and medical devices.

With a focus on early-stage ventures, including pre-seed and seed-stage start-ups, Shoni Health Ventures aims to provide crucial support and resources to entrepreneurs throughout their company's growth trajectory. Currently, Shoni Health Ventures has already made investments in five promising health-tech start-ups: Quant Health, AISAP, CoPilotMD, FeelBetter, and Append Medical.

Shoni Health Ventures benefits from a strategic and commercial alliance with ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, a hospital globally recognized for its expertise. This partnership offers portfolio companies wide-ranging access to global partnerships, over 25 years of medical data, and highly skilled medical personnel. Leading the fund is CEO and Managing Partner Eran Lerer.

"Many health-tech start-ups around the world are struggling to attract early-stage investors.Consequently, many potential innovative solutions that could significantly improve global health remain unrealized," said Lerer. "We aim to bridge this gap, supporting health-tech start-ups in bringing their innovative solutions to market and making a global impact.”

Shoni aims to create disruptive innovation

The establishment of the Shoni Health Ventures fund was spearheaded by Dr. Ran Goshen, an expert in gyneco-oncology and an entrepreneur in cancer-related innovations, and Sarah Greenberg, a dynamic business and social entrepreneur. Together, the two aim to drive disruptive innovation through Shoni Health Ventures.

The Olga and Lev Leviev Heart Center at Sheba Medical Center is one of Israel's leading cardiology departments, according to Forbes Israel (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) The Olga and Lev Leviev Heart Center at Sheba Medical Center is one of Israel's leading cardiology departments, according to Forbes Israel (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

By investing in start-ups at the pre-seed stage and beyond, Shoni Health Ventures nurtures new ideas and provides valuable support through later stages of development. As an affiliate of ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, Shoni Health Ventures connects its portfolio companies to a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, enabling them to develop, pilot, and successfully roll out impactful health solutions.

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, as well as Director and Founder of ARC Innovation, emphasized the remarkable growth of the digital health sector in recent years.

"Even with the recent slowing of the market, we believe that digital transformation is the only way forward in the long run," he said. "With the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, bio-convergence, and other technologies, we are just beginning to see the impact of digital and smart solutions on the future of health. ARC Innovation is thrilled to announce the partnership with Shoni Health Ventures.”



Tags health sheba medical center investment innovation Digital health
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by