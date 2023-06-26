Health-tech venture capital fund Shoni Health Ventures is set to invest in start-ups specializing in digital health and medical devices.

With a focus on early-stage ventures, including pre-seed and seed-stage start-ups, Shoni Health Ventures aims to provide crucial support and resources to entrepreneurs throughout their company's growth trajectory. Currently, Shoni Health Ventures has already made investments in five promising health-tech start-ups: Quant Health, AISAP, CoPilotMD, FeelBetter, and Append Medical.

Shoni Health Ventures benefits from a strategic and commercial alliance with ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, a hospital globally recognized for its expertise. This partnership offers portfolio companies wide-ranging access to global partnerships, over 25 years of medical data, and highly skilled medical personnel. Leading the fund is CEO and Managing Partner Eran Lerer.

"Many health-tech start-ups around the world are struggling to attract early-stage investors.Consequently, many potential innovative solutions that could significantly improve global health remain unrealized," said Lerer. "We aim to bridge this gap, supporting health-tech start-ups in bringing their innovative solutions to market and making a global impact.”

Shoni aims to create disruptive innovation

The establishment of the Shoni Health Ventures fund was spearheaded by Dr. Ran Goshen, an expert in gyneco-oncology and an entrepreneur in cancer-related innovations, and Sarah Greenberg, a dynamic business and social entrepreneur. Together, the two aim to drive disruptive innovation through Shoni Health Ventures.

By investing in start-ups at the pre-seed stage and beyond, Shoni Health Ventures nurtures new ideas and provides valuable support through later stages of development. As an affiliate of ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, Shoni Health Ventures connects its portfolio companies to a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, enabling them to develop, pilot, and successfully roll out impactful health solutions.

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, as well as Director and Founder of ARC Innovation, emphasized the remarkable growth of the digital health sector in recent years.

"Even with the recent slowing of the market, we believe that digital transformation is the only way forward in the long run," he said. "With the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, bio-convergence, and other technologies, we are just beginning to see the impact of digital and smart solutions on the future of health. ARC Innovation is thrilled to announce the partnership with Shoni Health Ventures.”