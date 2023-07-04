The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Chinese smartphones sales exceed 70% of Russian market

Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 13:02
A person records as Xiaomi introduces new products ahead of the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2023. (photo credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)
Chinese smartphones dominated the Russian market in the first half of 2023, exceeding 70% of all sales, leading consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado said, up from about 55% last year.

Smartphones from Chinese retailers like Xiaomi and Realme have become top sellers in Russia after Samsung and Apple curbed sales in the country over the war in Ukraine.

Overall demand for smartphones in Russia is up 17% from the same period last year, with almost 13 million products sold.

Moscow has become more reliant on Beijing for everything from electronics to cars after most Western brands exited the Russian market.

Chinese products are in high demand

"Brands from China systematically continue to strengthen their presence," M.Video said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that flagship models and foldable smartphones from Chinese brands were seeing particular demand.

A man looks at his mobile phone next to a logo of Realme during its X50 5G product launch event in Beijing, China January 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE) A man looks at his mobile phone next to a logo of Realme during its X50 5G product launch event in Beijing, China January 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE)

Eight out of the 10 best-selling smartphones in Russia in the first six months of this year were Chinese, M.Video said.

The Kremlin has told officials to stop using Apple iPhones, saying that Western intelligence agencies have compromised them using surveillance software. Apple has denied those claims.



