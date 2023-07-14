The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Stability AI is sued by co-founder who says he was duped in to selling stake for $100

In a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Cyrus Hodes said CEO and co-founder Emad Mostaque convinced him Stability AI was "essentially worthless."

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 14, 2023 00:14

Updated: JULY 14, 2023 00:17
AI wearing a suit and monitoring a graph. (photo credit: PXFUEL)
AI wearing a suit and monitoring a graph.
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

A Stability AI co-founder on Thursday sued the artificial- intelligence startup and its chief executive, claiming they defrauded him into selling his 15% stake for $100 just three months before the company reached a $1 billion market valuation.

In a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Cyrus Hodes said CEO and co-founder Emad Mostaque convinced him Stability AI was "essentially worthless" even as Mostaque worked on what would become a popular image generator, Stable Diffusion.

Hodes, a self-described "world-renowned thought leader" in artificial intelligence, said Stability AI and Mostaque also never revealed their talks with venture capital firms before Mostaque bought his stake in October 2021 and May 2022.

Stability AI last August lined up $101 million in financing that valued the London-based company at $1 billion, and has more recently sought funding at a $4 billion valuation, the complaint said.

AI generated computer (credit: PIXABAY) AI generated computer (credit: PIXABAY)

Mostaque's conduct "epitomizes corporate greed at its worst and simply shocks the conscience," the complaint said.

Hodes wants his 15% stake restored, plus punitive damages for the defendants' alleged fraud and Mostaque's alleged breach of fiduciary duty.

Stability AI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It announced the financing last October.

Who is Hodes?

Hodes is a former adviser to the United Arab Emirates and artificial-intelligence program director at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

He said he had worked "countless hours" since early 2020 at Stability AI, including on an ultimately unsuccessful project to help governments respond faster to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stability AI describes itself as the "world's leading open source generative AI company," whose technology is open to the public, as opposed to at closed source companies.

In May, the stock photo provider Getty Images asked a London court to stop Stability AI from selling its image-generation system in Britain, citing alleged copyright violations.

Bloomberg News has reported that Stability AI recently raised less than $25 million in a convertible note offering after struggling to raise money at a $4 billion valuation.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by