The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Teledyne to supply 1,000 more micro drones to Norway for use in Ukraine

Teledyne will supply 1,000 Black Hornet micro drones to Ukraine as part of an order from Norway's defense ministry.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 17, 2023 15:43
Black Hornet Nano drone in flight (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Black Hornet Nano drone in flight
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply an additional 1,000 Black Hornet micro drones as well as spares to Ukraine as part of an order from Norway's defense ministry, the company said on Monday.

The pocket-sized drones are suitable for operations in global positioning system-denied environments and are useful in transmitting live visible and thermal videos.

The company had last year struck a four-year deal with Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency to deliver these nano unmanned aerial vehicles for around $48 million.

Norway had donated nearly 300 Black Hornet systems to Ukraine forces in 2022 through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, the company said.

Black Hornet Nano drone (credit: WIKIPEDIA) Black Hornet Nano drone (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Weapons donations to Ukraine

The United States has been supplying weapons to Ukrainian forces since the start of the war, with weapons, including guided multiple launch rocket system and Javelin missiles playing a big role in the battle.

The company was formed in 2021 when industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies acquired thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems in an $8 billion deal.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by