Teledyne to supply 1,000 more micro drones to Norway for use in Ukraine

Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply an additional 1,000 Black Hornet micro drones as well as spares to Ukraine as part of an order from Norway's defense ministry, the company said on Monday.

The pocket-sized drones are suitable for operations in global positioning system-denied environments and are useful in transmitting live visible and thermal videos.

The company had last year struck a four-year deal with Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency to deliver these nano unmanned aerial vehicles for around $48 million.

Norway had donated nearly 300 Black Hornet systems to Ukraine forces in 2022 through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, the company said.

Black Hornet Nano drone (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Weapons donations to Ukraine

The United States has been supplying weapons to Ukrainian forces since the start of the war, with weapons, including guided multiple launch rocket system and Javelin missiles playing a big role in the battle.

The company was formed in 2021 when industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies acquired thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems in an $8 billion deal.