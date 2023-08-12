Visa, others announce launch of new credit card in Israel

Visa, Bank Leumi, and United Airlines announced their launch of new credit card in Israel, according to a Thursday press release.

New cardholders are to be automatically enrolled in United Airlines’ customer loyalty program, United MileagePlus. The United website notes that this program offers the “most ways to earn and use miles and the most award destinations of any US airline loyalty program.” Additionally, they write that there is no expiration on miles accumulated, enabling customers to save and use the miles they earn as they please.

Miles can be earned by flying with United Airlines, but additionally, with the new card, cardholders can additionally earn miles with their everyday purchases with things such as shopping and dining.

Cardholders will also be able to take advantage of a special price on award travel as well as priority check-in and boarding when flying with United Airlines.

“The new Bank Leumi and United Airlines credit card is ideal for Israelis who fly many times a year to the US. and other worldwide destinations, whether for business or leisure,” the statement notes.

Bank Leumi. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Additionally, cardholders are able to earn MileagePlus miles. These miles are redeemable with more than 35 airlines around the world.

Additional benefits for the first United Bank Leumi Visa cardholders

In addition to all the regular benefits all United Bank Leumi Visa cardholders will enjoy, the “first 2500 customers who are approved for the card and spend NIS 10,000 will be awarded 10,000 miles and a USD $100 credit voucher for travel on United Airlines between Tel Aviv and the US.”

This travel credit will be applicable on trips occurring between August 15, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

Additionally, all new members will be awarded 5,000 miles.

The card will have a monthly fee of NIS 31.90, or approximately $8.56.