The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Visa, others announce launch of new credit card in Israel

The new credit card will come with a variety of incentives and benefits.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 03:29
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

Visa, Bank Leumi, and United Airlines announced their launch of new credit card in Israel, according to a Thursday press release.

New cardholders are to be automatically enrolled in United Airlines’ customer loyalty program,  United MileagePlus. The United website notes that this program offers the “most ways to earn and use miles and the most award destinations of any US airline loyalty program.” Additionally, they write that there is no expiration on miles accumulated, enabling customers to save and use the miles they earn as they please.

Miles can be earned by flying with United Airlines, but additionally, with the new card, cardholders can additionally earn miles with their everyday purchases with things such as shopping and dining.

Cardholders will also be able to take advantage of a special price on award travel as well as priority check-in and boarding when flying with United Airlines.

“The new Bank Leumi and United Airlines credit card is ideal for Israelis who fly many times a year to the US. and other worldwide destinations, whether for business or leisure,” the statement notes.

Bank Leumi. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Bank Leumi. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Additionally, cardholders are able to earn MileagePlus miles. These miles are redeemable with more than 35 airlines around the world.

Additional benefits for the first United Bank Leumi Visa cardholders

In addition to all the regular benefits all United Bank Leumi Visa cardholders will enjoy, the “first 2500 customers who are approved for the card and spend NIS 10,000 will be awarded 10,000 miles and a USD $100 credit voucher for travel on United Airlines between Tel Aviv and the US.” 

This travel credit will be applicable on trips occurring between August 15, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

Additionally, all new members will be awarded 5,000 miles.

The card will have a monthly fee of NIS 31.90, or approximately $8.56.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by