A United Airlines flight from New York to Israel turned back after three hours after an Israeli passenger got into a fight with the crew on Saturday night, according to Ynet.

When the flight returned to New York, the passenger was removed from the plane and arrested, but the flight could not take off again and will have to leave on Sunday.

"Safety on the flight comes above all else," said United.

"The incident's details will become clearer and a new flight is already on the flight boards."

Also overnight, an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Tokyo landed safely at Ben-Gurion Airport after returning to conduct an emergency landing.