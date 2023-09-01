The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tesla faces federal probe over vehicle range after Reuters report -WSJ

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 08:28
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)

Federal prosecutors are looking into Tesla performance claims after Reuters reported the electric carmaker exaggerated the potential driving distance of its vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in July that Tesla cars often fail to achieve their advertised range estimates and projections reported by the cars' own equipment, citing experts who tested or studied them. The company wrote algorithms about a decade ago to create "rosy" in-dash driving range estimates, Reuters reported a source as saying, and set up a "Diversion Team" to cancel range-related service appointments.

The Austin, Texas-based electric carmaker deployed the team because its service centers were inundated with appointments from owners who had expected better performance based on the company’s advertised estimates and the projections displayed by the in-dash range meters of the cars themselves, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Tesla faces many probes, including federal auto safety regulators looking at its Autopilot driver assistance product.

Funds under investigation

The US Attorney's office in Manhattan also is investigating Tesla's use of company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the federal prosecutors' office declined to comment on the Journal report on the probes.

Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No dollar figures were disclosed regarding the probe of the house, which the newspaper said was near Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters) Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

The Journal reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also opened a civil probe, the Journal reported. An SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Journal said.

Prosecutors focused on the house project were seeking information about personal benefits to Musk, the world's richest man, as well as how much Tesla spent on the project and what it was for, the Journal reported.



