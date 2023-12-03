American designer Kenneth Cole supports Israel in new TV commercial

American designer Kenneth Cole is at the center of a new television commercial promoting his brand, but also, total support for Israel during war. In an ad for HaMashbir, an Israeli department store chain.

"Hi, I'm Kenneth Cole, and I'm currently in New York though my heart is with Israel," Cole, a Jewish-American said. "In the days since October 7, Israelis have shown the world how courageous and resilient they are, a testament to their enduring strength and the unwavering support of their community and friends worldwide. I pray for peace," he said.

Cole: Am Israel Chai

At the end of the commercial, Cole spoke in Hebrew, "Am Israel Chai," he said, the nation of Israel is alive.

Cole is an American designer, social activist, business owner, and philanthropist. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates clothing and other products under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls.