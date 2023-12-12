D-ID’s AI Agents take us one step closer to the future of AI interaction

D-ID, at the forefront of the digital human generation, has made strides toward a potential close future where AI virtual assistants engage users in face-to-face conversations. The recent announcement of D-ID Agents marks a significant step in this direction, providing a glimpse into a novel era of human-computer interaction.

D-ID Agents is designed as a no-code solution, enabling businesses of all sizes to seamlessly integrate AI-powered virtual assistants onto their websites. What sets this innovation apart is its capacity to facilitate face-to-face conversations, creating a more personalized and natural user experience.

The platform allows for the customization of virtual agents based on diverse demographic criteria and linguistic preferences, foreshadowing a future where these digital entities become an integral part of everyday interactions.

Driven by the power of Large Language Models (LLMs), D-ID's Digital Agents represent a response to the growing demand for more natural and intuitive interactions with digital applications.

Gartner predicts that 70% of digital and marketing communications will rely on avatars using text-to-video Generative AI by 2025. D-ID Agents underscores a pivotal moment in the evolution of human-computer interfaces. A look at how D-ID's digital agents process and respond to input (credit: D-ID)

The next phase of human-machine interaction

Accompanying the launch of D-ID Agents is the introduction of the Natural User Interface (NUI), signaling the next phase in human-machine interaction. NUI offers a glimpse into a future where users communicate with technology through face-to-face interactions, transcending traditional Textual User Interface (TUI) and Graphical User Interface (GUI) approaches.

This multimodal experience, encompassing a face, body, and voice, positions AI virtual assistants as potential companions in various applications, including customer support, sales, and instructional presentations.

The platform's features and functionality not only offer customization options but also provide a flexible hosting solution catering to both enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses.

The ability to embed Digital Humans onto external websites and mobile platforms adds to the anticipation of a future where these AI entities seamlessly integrate into our daily digital experiences.

“Digital technology has become increasingly powerful, but our capacity to extract value from it is often limited by how we interact with it,” explained Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. “The NUI platform is changing this by enabling companies to develop interfaces that facilitate natural, face-to-face conversations with customers. These interfaces understand and earn the trust of the user, without any typing or clicking.”

In essence, D-ID Agents is not just a technological advancement; it is a glimpse into a future where AI virtual assistants become conversational companions, reshaping the way we interact with digital interfaces. As we step into this uncharted territory, the potential for a more human-like and intuitive digital landscape becomes increasingly tangible.