Israeli communications company Omnitelecom has launched an initiative that allows any organization – whether in the private or public sector – to tap into a sophisticated emergency response system developed by the company at no cost, the company announced Tuesday.

Omnitelecom’s "CALL ON" system is a smart management system for calling emergency teams at the push of a button. The system enables a quick and effective response through prepared and pre-recorded conversation scripts adapted to each body and situation and control over the teams in the field. The system can transmit messages with thousands of channels per minute, such as via voice calls, WhatsApp, SMS, and email.

The CALL ON system offers a higher level of security during emergencies, as victims can reach emergency services via phone or computer at the click of a button. Moreover, the system does not depend on local infrastructures or the internet and guarantees survival and redundancy even in the event of infrastructure collapse.

The software is easy to use and provides live updates on the status of the emergency responders.

Emergency preparedness in Israel

After the October 7th massacre that left over 1,200 killed and hundreds kidnapped, the need for vigilance and rapid reaction among emergency response teams and victims was highlighted, as response times from security forces were noticeably slow at the worst possible time.

"The effectiveness of the system could be seen on Saturday, October 7, the first day of the ‘Iron Swords’ war, when many civilians were injured and there was a severe cyber attack in many locations. Barzilai Hospital, for example, and to prepare with a few minutes' notice to receive thousands of wounded,” explained Shay Gabriel, Director of the Institutional Division at Omnitelcom.

“Thanks to BAH's preparation and use of the system, many lives were saved,” Gabriel declared.

Ichilov Hospital implemented the CALL ON system many years ago and reports an increase in its use since the beginning of the war with Hamas. The Meron disaster in 2021 was an ideal example of the emergency response system’s implementation, as Ichilov Hospital was able to respond after 45 died and hundreds were injured in the stampede.

After investigating the Meron incident, the Ministry of Health recommended that all hospitals implement the CALL ON system. Ziv Hospital, which treated most of the injured in the disaster, implemented it shortly after.

“Following Omnitelecom's commitment to the national effort and the provision of the emergency system at no cost that it launched, the company manages to provide an immediate national response in real-time regarding the management of emergency systems. In addition, the effectiveness of the system is also evident thanks to scripts that make it possible to divide teams into roles relevant to the case."