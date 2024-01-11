Aviation Week has included Boaz Levy, President and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in an exclusive and prestigious list of “Key People to Watch in the Defense Sector in 2024.”

Levy is featured, along with other leaders from three different countries, because he “came up through the Israeli Air Force as an expert on guided weapons [and] has spent more than 30 years specializing in missiles and defense against missile systems.”

Aviation Week, in the profile, explained that “in October, the company’s Arrow system shot down a ballistic missile in combat for the first time, but it may not be the last if fighting between Israel and Hamas continues or turns into a larger conflict.”

Indeed, during Operation Swords of Iron, the Arrow 2 and 3 anti-ballistic missile systems – developed by IAI – successfully intercepted a precision-guided missile outside of Earth’s atmosphere. The rocket had been fired at southern Israel by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

IAI working around the clock

Boaz Levy - IAI CEO (credit: IAI)

According to several sources, Israel has resumed operation of another advanced aerial defense system developed by IAI: the Sky Dew reconnaissance balloon.

The total annual market potential for military goods and services in which IAI specializes is estimated at some $500 billion. This is in addition to a civil aviation market valued at $180 billion. That being said, IAI has a strong presence in the US in regard to both fields after expanding operations in the US last year.

Other notable names in the list include US Sen. Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Kathleen Hicks, the US Deputy Defense Secretary; and Richard Marles, the Australian Defense Minister.