Israel-Hamas War: Lebanon front intensfies as Hamas losing control in Gaza
War cabinet discusses Qatari proposal for Gaza • IDF takes over key south Gaza village • Gantz: Gaza Strip 'effectively' free of Hamas rule
White House official to visit Beirut, seeking to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions
Washington fears Israel's war in Gaza could spread violence across the region, with armed groups backed by Israel's arch-rival Iran launching solidarity attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
Senior White House adviser Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut on Thursday, a US official said late on Wednesday, as part of US efforts to ease tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has been trading fire with the Israeli military across Lebanon's southern border since Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza three months ago, prompting Israel's heavy assault the Palestinian enclave.
The border violence has forced tens of thousands on both sides to flee and raised fears the conflict in Gaza could spiral into the rest of the region.
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a senior United Nations official on Tuesday that his country was ready for talks on long-term stability on its southern border with Israel.
Hochstein, the US energy envoy, last year floated the possibility of talks on drawing the land border between Israel and Lebanon, after having mediated a 2022 deal setting the maritime borders between the two countries.
Israel has said it is giving a chance for diplomacy to prevent Hezbollah from firing on people living in its north and to push Hezbollah back from the border, warning that the Israeli army will otherwise take action to achieve these aims.
More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon during the hostilities. Hezbollah has said it does not seek full-scale war but would not hold back if Israel starts one.
Yemen's Houthis say UN resolution on navigation on the Red Sea is 'political game'
The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded Yemen's Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on Thursday the UN resolution on navigation on the Red Sea is a "political game" and that the United States was the one violating international law.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded Yemen's Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and implicitly endorsed a US-led task force that has been defending vessels while cautioning against escalating tensions.
Al-Houthi said in a posting on media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that what Yemeni armed forces were doing comes within the framework of legitimate defense, and that any action they face will have a reaction.
"We call on the Security Council to immediately release 2.3 Million people from the Israeli-American siege in Gaza," he said.
Houthis vow to attack Israel-bound ships
The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports to show support for Hamas Islamists battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.
UN Security Council demands Houthis halt Red Sea attacks
"The threat to navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea is a global challenge that necessitates a global response," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded Yemen's Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and cautioned against escalating tensions while implicitly endorsing a US-led task force that has been defending vessels.
The demand came in a Security Council resolution that also called on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader, a Japanese-operated vehicle carrier linked to an Israeli businessman that the group commandeered on Nov. 19, and its 25-person crew.
Eleven members voted for the measure demanding the Houthis "immediately cease all attacks, which impede global commerce and navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace."
Four members, including veto-wielding Russia and China, abstained. None voted against.
Resolution implies endorsement of Operation Prosperity Guardian
The key provision of the resolution, sponsored by the US and Japan, noted the right of UN member states, in accordance with international law, "to defend their vessels from attack, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms."
The provision amounted to an implicit endorsement of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a US-led multinational naval task force that has been defending commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from Houthi missile and drone attacks.
The US accuses Iran of providing critical support for the Houthi attacks, including advanced missiles and drones, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Tehran denies the allegation.
The Houthi spokesman in Yemen, Mohammed Abdul Salam, dismissed the UN resolution as a "political game" and said the US was the one violating international law.
The council voted after rejecting amendments proposed by Russia that would have stripped out the implicit endorsement of the US-led task force and included the war in Gaza among the "root causes" of the Houthi strikes.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia questioned the legitimacy of the task force and said the resolution as drafted was "an open-ended blessing of it."
The Houthi attacks have disrupted maritime commerce, prompting some shipping lines to divert vessels from the Red Sea to longer routes, threatening to increase energy and food prices.
In the latest strikes, Washington said US and British warships on Tuesday shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis at southern Red Sea shipping lanes in what London called the largest such attack in the area.
Netanyahu clarifies: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza, displacing civilians
Netanyahu makes Israel case to the world in video summarizing basic points of Israel's case at the International Court of Justice.
In a video published in English on Wednesday night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population."
The video has likely been produced due to the upcoming South Africa vs Israel case at the International Court of Justice, in which South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
in the video, Netanyahu can be heard saying "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law."
"I want to make a few points absolutely clear:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 10, 2024
Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population.
Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law. pic.twitter.com/amxFaMnS0P
He highlights that the IDF has attempted to minimize Palestinian casualties through leaflets, providing warnings, and creating safe passage corridors, while Hamas has done its utmost to maximize Palestinian casualties.
"Our goal is to free Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages," followed by, "Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating the possibility of a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."
South Africa vs Israel
Much of the legal backing for the case will rest on whether South Africa can prove Israel's intent to commit genocide.
As a result, Israel's case will be based on showing that it provided mitigating measures to keep civilians alive.
In this light, the video can be seen as a summation of Israel's case to the ICJ, and further, as Netanyahu making Israel's case to the world.
What are the conditions like for Hamas's 'Nukhba' terrorists in prison?
From the outbreak of the war until last week, about 3,400 more prisoners were arrested and imprisoned, most of them terrorists from Gaza and the West Bank, all identified with Hamas.
Since the beginning of the ground maneuver in Gaza thousands of Hamas terrorists have been arrested, starting with members of the "elite Nukhba force", from younger terrorists to activists who were arrested after posing as medical personnel.
Every day they are brought to the detention facilities of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) and the IDF throughout the country, in an extraordinary logistical and systemic operation.
In the background of another extension of the prison emergency, and a huge overcrowding of terrorists in the prison cells, the commander of the Ketziot security prison describes in an interview with Walla The daily dealings of the IPS staff with the terrorists and the conditions they receive in prison.
"Most of the day they are actually inside the cells, 23 out of 24 hours, except for those who are in the tents," says Sub-Warden Yosef Knipes.
"There are those who are in safe cells, who refuse to leave the cell at all. There are between 10 and 12 terrorists in each cell. The cells are currently crowded because we are in an emergency situation. They have a mattress and a blanket, with the minimum conditions required by law."
Knipes describes that the terrorists "are locked in a cleared cell, there are no electrical appliances, no television, nothing." Regarding the agenda of the terrorists, he said that "the first roll call is at 5:30 in the morning, another at noon, and one more in the evening."
On October 7, the holiday of Simchat Torah, Knipes spent time at a family event in the north of the country, when he was informed about the massacre. Once the scale of the horrors became clear, together with the rest of the senior staff, he jumped into situation assessment meetings, and since then the organization has been active at high intensity together with the rest of the staff.
"We quickly realized that there was going to be a significant event at our place and we began to prepare for the reception of thousands of terrorists and the necessary changes in front of the security prisoners who are imprisoned with us. At my facility, a complex that had been closed for years was opened to allow the reception of hundreds more today. We are nearing 100% of the occupancy, but we are preparing more prison complexes for additional reception of detainees".
Thousands of terrorists arrested
From the outbreak of the war until last week, about 3,400 more prisoners were arrested and imprisoned, most of them terrorists from Gaza and the West Bank, all identified with Hamas.
"Before October 7, there were about a thousand terrorists in prison, and since then several hundred have been added. Imprisonment conditions were made worse for everyone. As far as we are concerned, everyone is a terrorist, so we reduced the conditions to a minimum according to the law. There are no more canteens, the spokesperson institution has been abolished. Regarding the food issue, it is not as described in the media, we have also reduced that to a minimum."
According to him, there is a minimum of friction between the terrorists and the staff, "but it exists given the need for some of them to be investigated by security agencies, and therefore we provide the logistical support with the escort and security for the process."
"As of now, no unusual events have been recorded. There is deterrence and there is an ongoing relationship of strength, we are also operationally superior in every mission. In every IPS and also in Ketziot prison, since October 7th there has been no attempt to disrupt the order, and of course, we work around the clock at the intelligence level. As we identify a focus of negative friction, we take actions in advance to thwart any unusual activity on their part."
How did you prepare for their reception?
"The main difference between this population and the others is that they came to die. If we sanctify life, they sanctify death. We hear this both on the intelligence level and on the visible level, that they came to die and carried out the massacre out of a murderous ideology and they have no value whatsoever to life ".
Do the guards find it difficult to act against them?
"I have not received a single request from guards who have trouble getting to work, on the contrary. There is complete commitment to the task and the mission. The IPS faculty is determined and professional, and above all is committed to the values of the state and the organization. The guards meet evil every day and look into the whites of their eyes."
"I have quite a few guards who are being evacuated from the area around Gaza, but the glue that binds the staff in Ketziot is that they understand the magnitude of the task and the magnitude of the mission, work professionally and matter-of-factly and do not involve emotion even when they meet absolute evil right in front of their eyes. Under the leadership of the commissioner, a change was made here from end to end in front of the security prisoners, and all the changes were made thanks to the staff. They are doing blessed work and this is their beautiful hour."
What about the danger posed by them?
"We recognize the motivation of the terrorists to harm our people both on the intelligence level and in their views, and that is why we are equipping the personnel with operational equipment, which includes protective vests and other means, as well as means to disperse demonstrations and take over cells. In addition to this, we have the power for a quick reaction, a special unit Here in Ketziot, whose mission is to respond in extreme situations, to take control of negative centers of power and rioters. So, in terms of military service and attribution scenarios, we are prepared and training for this."
Do you recognize a particular breaking of the terrorists's resolve?
"Regarding friction between [the prisoners] themselves, we hear about it but we don't really believe it, because there are quite a few of them who want to hear what we want to hear. They know that we are at the height of operational tension, that the spring is taut, and that there is zero tolerance for any attempt to disrupt the order, so they try to maintain relative peace among themselves and do not create problems during this period."
"As for the spirit, I find it hard to believe that they have changed their ways and ideology. This is a group of murderous terrorists who believe that 72 virgins are waiting for them in heaven. And hence I don't think their resolve will be broken."
What are the plans for the future, are there any scenarios you are preparing for?
Israel could deport Hamas leaders, withdraw from Gaza in Qatari proposal
The war cabinet will convene on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal.
A new Qatari proposal for a ceasefire would see the leaders of Hamas all be deported and all of the hostages captured by the terrorist group released in exchange for the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, according to news revealed by Channel 13 citing sources close to officials in Doha, Qatar.
If such a proposal were implemented, hostages would be released in stages.
The Hostage and Missing Families' Forum, in response, demanded that the Israeli war cabinet approve any deal that would lead to the release of the hostages. "The reports about a new deal that will be presented to the cabinet tonight give some hope to the families who are anxious about the fate of their loved ones - who have been suffering in the Hamas tunnels for almost 100 days and nights without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment. Every day that passes, the condition of the hostages is getting worse.
"We demand that the war cabinet must not concern itself with anything other than the return of the hostages, we demand that they approve any deal that will lead to their immediate release alive!"
The war cabinet will convene on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposal, according to N12.
More humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians?
It was reported on Channel 13 on Tuesday that a senior IDF official returned to Israel after visiting Egypt, during which discussions were held on the expansion of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the question of "the day after" in the Philadelphi corridor.
Also, at the request of the Biden administration, Israel discussed with the Egyptians the possibilities of further increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip - something that was a significant part of the senior official's visit to Cairo. Senior Israeli officials told Channel 13 that "there is no breakthrough in the issue of the hostages."
Hamas's view on the proposal
Later on Wednesday, Sky News Arabia published Hamas’s view on the Qatari proposal, with the terror organization stating its objection to any deal that does not see them rule the Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera 'journalists' in Gaza were terrorists: IDF presents evidence
The IDF presented a copy of the document, in Arabic, which it said listed Hamza as a dual-hat terrorist-journalist for Islamic Jihad.
IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday night presented evidence to prove that two Gazan journalists killed by the IDF on Sunday were terrorists.
Regarding Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera's chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, Hagari said that Israeli forces had found Islamic Jihad internal documents in their various command centers in Gaza proving he was part of their terror ranks.
The IDF presented a copy of the document in Arabic, which it said listed Hamza as a dual-hat terrorist-journalist for Islamic Jihad.
The Jerusalem Post could not confirm what the document said, and there was no English translation, but the IDF said that it listed Hamza as working for the terror group's electric engineering unit.
Documents also said that Hamza had previously served as a terrorist battalion leader for the Zeitoun area of northern Gaza and that he was still currently responsible for firing Islamic Jihad rockets in that area.
IDF says there are documents that link journalist to Hamas
Hagari said that similar documents were found by Israeli forces in Hamas command centers linking the other journalist, Mustafa Thuraya, to Hamas.
He said the documents said that Thuraya was a deputy chief of a terror cell.
Further, Hagari said that both had been involved in activating drones which caused danger to Israeli forces and which led to the air strike against them.
On Sunday, Palestinian media reported that the son of the head of Al Jazeera in Gaza was killed by the IDF along with a photographer. IDF responses until Wednesday night had alternated from somewhat defensive to suggesting the two were terrorists, but without offering much evidence.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities