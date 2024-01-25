Economic Recovery Faces Challenges as Labor Demand Slows

While the initial drop in job vacancies witnessed at the onset of Israel's conflict with Hamas has steadied in recent months, the economy now grapples with a slowdown in worker demand. Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics points to a construction industry surge compensating for shortages, but broader implications include potential impacts on wage growth, household consumption, and unemployment rates.

According to a manpower survey data from December, the "broad" unemployment rate — encompassing the unemployed, those temporarily absent for economic reasons, and individuals who have given up job search and were dismissed in the last two years — decreased from around 10% in November to approximately 7.5% in December.

Notably, the reduction is primarily attributed to a decline in those temporarily absent for economic reasons, though this remains relatively high compared to pre-war times.

Analyzing broader economic indicators, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics reveals a 4.6% increase in overall redemption across various sectors in November 2023, compared to a 13% decline in the preceding month. However, the redemption level across all economic sectors (excluding diamonds) was still 9.1% lower compared to pre-war levels.

The construction sector suffered more, compared to other industries

The construction sector witnessed a significant increase in job vacancies, contrasting with other sectors such as transportation, storage, and mail services; arts, entertainment, and leisure; education; and support services, which showed a notable decrease in redemption, likely influenced by the war's continued impact.

In the labor market, the rate of job vacancies increased slightly to 3.40% in December 2023, up from 3.31% the previous month. This is a noteworthy shift from October 2023 when the rate had dropped to 3.29% amid the challenges posed by the war.

The construction sector, in particular, experienced a rise in job vacancies due to restrictions on workers from certain territories, leading companies to compensate for the shortage by increasing available positions.

Overall, the positive trends in broader economic indicators provide a glimpse of recovery, but uncertainties persist, and challenges like inflation and geopolitical risks may shape the trajectory of future economic developments.