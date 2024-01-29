Take Israel home with the new Jerusalem Post Store

For decades, The Jerusalem Post has been serving as a gateway between Israel and the rest of the world with a daily rigorously covering its constant flow of news, an independent bi-weekly - The Jerusalem Report - tackling the issues in depth, youth magazines, stellar programs to learn Hebrew and many more. Today, the news outlet takes a step further to help its readers and followers stay connected with the Jewish state, offering access to all of its products in one click at The Jerusalem Post Store.

The new Jerusalem Post store features special offers and coupons.

Browsing through the products, readers who wish to improve their Hebrew can buy their first package of Ivrit Talk, the Hebrew language school of The Jerusalem Post group, which offers one-on-one sessions with a professional teacher tailored to the needs of each student.

Ivrit Magazine, another beloved publication by The Jerusalem Post, is also offered in both its print and digital formats. The paper offers the same high-quality news provided by The Jerusalem Post but in easy Hebrew, allowing the whole family to practice their language skills together while they learn more about Israeli society and culture.

Israel-based readers can order The Jerusalem Post daily to be delivered straight to their houses, the most informative companion for their early morning coffee - including the signature Friday edition also featuring the Jerusalem Post Magazine, In Jerusalem and Billboard. Those who live abroad have the opportunity to access the same quality newspapers on their tablets and computers with the digital edition.

Readers outside of Israel who do not want to give up the opportunity to touch and feel their most beloved newspaper can subscribe to The Jerusalem Post International Edition, a weekly digest publishing the best of the Jerusalem Post's news, features, analyses and opinion pieces.

The independent bi-weekly magazine Jerusalem Report also travels to its readers anywhere they find themselves - consistently aiming to bridge the gaps between Israel and the Diaspora and honestly assess Israel's relations with its Arab neighbors with its in-depth coverage of the most burning issues (the Report is also available digitally on computer and tablets).

The perfect gift from Israel for family and friends

For those looking for the perfect gift for their family and friends, the Jerusalem Post coffee table books represent the perfect solution.

“Front Page Israel” features the newspaper’s most iconic front pages since the year of its establishment in 1932.

“Israel in focus” celebrates the country's many faces, colors and stories through hundreds of photos from the Post archives and its chief photographer, Marc Israel Sellem, pictures that encapsulate the robust and diverse character of the Israel experience from 1933 to today.

The store also offers access to The Jerusalem Post youth magazines in easy English: Junior for children ages 8-10, Click for children ages 10-12, Zone for children ages 12-15, and Street for teens ages 15-18.