El Al is expected to stop operating flights to South Africa due to a lack of passengers, originating from South Africa's accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice according to a source within the company. The ICJ is set to publish its ruling regarding South Africa's genocide claim against Israel on Friday at 2 p.m. Israel Time. Judges at the ICJ hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, january 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN)

Israelis favor new destinations

A source in El Al told Walla that in view of the security situation and the case in the Hague, Israelis do not want to fly to South Africa, preferring new destinations instead, such as Tokyo, the USA, and Thailand.

"We see it in the lack of orders and drastic cancellations," said the same source, adding that there is a high increase in orders to other long-term destinations, towards which the planes (mostly Boeing 777) will be directed.

El Al has not responded to the report.