Need help finding your polling station? Here’s a tech trick

The Israeli mobility app Moovit is offering a new feature on Tuesday to help voters locate their polling stations.Voters can input their voting station number and then receive all the options for arriving at the station – by public transportation, bicycle, shared electric scooters, or walking.

Polling station numbers can be found on the notices the Central Election Commission mailed or in the corresponding text message. All the ways to the polls start with the Moovit app (credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)

The reason for this new feature

“To encourage voting throughout the country, Moovit’s dedicated efforts will help those eligible exercise their democratic right to vote by providing navigation options to get to the polling stations,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and will be open in most places until 10 p.m. Israel time. In areas where eligible voters do not exceed 350 people, the stations will stay open until 8 p.m.