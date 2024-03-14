World's first autonomous AI software engineer unveiled

The world's first fully autonomous AI software engineer was unveiled Tuesday, according to creator Cognition.

"Devin is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser," said the company on X.

Surpassing competitors

Devin's results surpass those of its competitors, and it completes projects without assistance nearly 14% of the time, said Cognition. Devin has passed practical engineering interviews and completed real jobs on freelancing platform Upwork, the company said.

Devin can learn new technologies, build and launch apps, find and fix bugs in codebases and more. Currently those interested in using Devin must contact cognition labs, as it is still in early access stages while the company expands capacity.

Cognition has raised $21 million in series A funding, said the company.