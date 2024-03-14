Jerusalem Post
World's first autonomous AI software engineer unveiled

"Devin is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser," said the company on X.

By EVE YOUNG
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The world's first fully autonomous AI software engineer was unveiled Tuesday, according to creator Cognition.

"Devin is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser," said the company on X.

Surpassing competitors 

Devin's results surpass those of its competitors, and it completes projects without assistance nearly 14% of the time, said Cognition. Devin has passed practical engineering interviews and completed real jobs on freelancing platform Upwork, the company said.

Devin can learn new technologies, build and launch apps, find and fix bugs in codebases and more. Currently those interested in using Devin must contact cognition labs, as it is still in early access stages while the company expands capacity.

Cognition has raised $21 million in series A funding, said the company. 



X