Mekorot CEO: 'Innovation is the company’s strong growth engine'

“There is no shortage of water in the economy, thanks to correct decisions made over the years by Israeli governments and professional bodies,” said Amit Lang, Mekorot’s CEO, who was a guest at the Maariv Economic Conference, sponsored by Bank Leumi.

Lang took part in a one-on-one interview with journalist Yehuda Sharoni, who asked about doubling the amount of water delivered to Jordan each year. “These decisions are made according to political needs, but it is important to remember that 50 million cubic meters more or does not affect the balance of our water sector – it is stable and strong.”

Lang emphasized that Mekorot is investing over NIS 1.5 billion in its network and sources of supply. “This ensures that we will be number one in the world in the security of water supply and infrastructure,” he explained. “This happens because we routinely work on improving the systems and water supply, even not in wartime. There are always challenges that affect the water market, whether it’s climate phenomena affecting the electricity grid. We’re constantly working to increase system redundancy so that we don’t depend on extreme situations like power grid failures or the closure of a desalination plant because of a storm at sea.”

Providing guidance to global water corporations

Lang added that alongside the investment in infrastructure, there is unprecedented investment in innovation. “We also provide consulting and guidance to huge water corporations around the world, where we implement all the things we have learned and developed, including advanced technologies. We receive applications from all over the world, and we are already at work in seven provinces in Argentina and have many projects in countries such as India, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, and others.” Experiment of floating devices to reduce water evaporation at the Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel. September 09, 2015. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

In addition, Lang noted that Mekorot is investing in nine startups, with two more on the way. “Mekorot innovates through a series of activities,” he explained. “This is the company’s strongest growth engine. There is an internal innovation track, where we create solutions through our employees. At the same time, there is the external track, in which we either invest in the company or buy the service from it. If we invest, it must be a proven pilot that we achieve something practical, streamlining, or growth – something that can be quantified. The second thing is to make sure that the company is mature – that our contribution can really help it move to the next level.”