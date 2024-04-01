Haifa Port Revamp: 500 residences & commercial spaces set to rise

A groundbreaking development at Haifa Port: The Israel Land Administration Authority (RAMI) announced this Thursday morning the successful bidder in the tender for a 2.3-hectare plot, allowing for the construction of 500 housing units along with commercial spaces on Second Aliya Street in Haifa's Bat Galim neighborhood.

This premium plot, currently serving as a public parking lot for Haifa Port, sits directly on the waterfront. The winning bidder will pay NIS 105.7 million ($28.7 m.) to RMI, along with an additional NIS 99 million ($26.8 m.) for development expenses. Surprisingly, despite expectations, four bids were submitted for the tender, resulting in a lower price than initially anticipated.

The plot, part of the "Urban Waterfront Development in Haifa" program covering approximately 176 hectares, spans the Western Haifa Port area and adjacent security facilities, between Navy Road and the fuel terminal, encompassing the serene beach and the northern beach strip near the naval base in Bat Galim.

The urban waterfront initiative aims to transform the Western Port into a vibrant hub for Haifa, fostering tourism, commerce, employment, leisure, and recreation. This vision includes open public spaces, promenades, and integration with surrounding factors such as security and port operations.

"I congratulate the success of the tender for the complex where about 500 units will be built next to commercial areas on the seafront in Haifa," Israel Land Authority director Yaakov Quint said.

"Rami will continue to promote residential and commercial tenders that provide diverse housing solutions in Haifa in general and the seafront in particular, which attract a new, growing population to the seafront, leveraging the community and local businesses and helping to recreate a bustling and renewed urban environment in the parts of the port."