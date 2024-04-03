Israel Aerospace Industries and Aerotor Aerotor Unmanned Systems ink lucrative deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aerotor Unmanned Systems on Tuesday.

The deal includes developing products and the promotion of commercial cooperation. The deal entails the development of advanced drone systems for tactical military purposes that are compatible with land, sea, and air.

Other advanced technologies promoted by the deal is the engineering and marketing of Aerotor's Apus multicoptor, which is especially unique a it uses a central heavy-fuel propulsion system piloted through a variable-pitch mechanism. The operational advantage of the multicoptor includes flight duration and maneuverability and the payload that can be carried.

In a statement following the signing of the MOU, CEO of IAI Boaz Levy said that “Cooperation between IAI and Aerotor will allow us to leverage synergies in our product lines and promote the business growth of both companies."

"Both in normal times and during times of emergency, IAI continues to provide its customers with the best solutions. Collaboration agreements like the one we have just signed bring us to the forefront in all the fields in which we are active, thus increasing our portfolio of solutions," Levy noted. An advanced drone system for a variety of tactical military missions. (credit: IAI and Aerotor)

IAI's production in the field of defense

IAI produces and develops advanced systems in many domains, including air, space, sea, land and cyber, specifically focusing on military-security and homeland defense markets.

Chairperson and CEO of Aerotor Unmanned Systems, Raz Geva, also commended the deal.

“Aerotor develops pathbreaking platforms in terms of their flight duration and the payload they can carry. Together with IAI as a leading partner in the aviation sector and in unmanned platforms in both the military and paramilitary fields, we will expand our customer base around the world."