Central Bank governor: Israel must find balance between security spending, economy

Israel is going to have to find the right balance between security spending and investment in its economy and in things that will allow the economy to grow such as education and infrastructure, said Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Monday at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York. “It is clear that a prosperous economy needs security, but security also needs a prosperous economy,” he said. The governor emphasized that Israel’s economy has a strong foundation and has shown resilience during and after past military events. He also said the economy has already shown signs of recovery. There are, however, still challenges that the country faces that will impact its economy, he explained.

He touched on two challenges Israel faces that he said it must address to maintain a prosperous society – lacking infrastructure, and two Israeli populations that are not in the labor force. Ultra-Orthodox men and Arab women do not participate enough in the workforce, and getting these populations into high-quality jobs will support Israel’s economy, he explained.If Israel wants to have a prosperous society, it must have more people with better skills and higher earnings going forward, he said.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron seen at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) This means that haredi men must study a core curriculum, he said. This is especially important given the fact that this population is expected to continue to expand and become a much greater proportion of Israel’s population as time goes on, he added.

In comparison to OECD countries