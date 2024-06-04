Traveling to Israel is crucial to support the country, says El Al executive

Simon Newton-Smith, Sr. Vice President of The Americas at EL AL Israel Airlines, provided insights into the airline's critical role in facilitating travel during and following the October 7 attack, as he spoke at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Monday.

Newton-Smith acknowledged the challenges faced by travelers, particularly during reserve duty calls, and recounted EL AL's proactive approach to accommodating passenger needs during the crisis. He stressed the airline's unwavering commitment to connecting communities and supporting Israel, especially evident in their response to urgent travel demands.

"One of the things you'll know is we don't fly on Shabbat," Newton-Smith said. However, after October 7, he explained that they were granted special permission, "making it easier for the troops to get back and defend the country and carry critical supplies back to Israel at that time."

Newton-Smith also revealed the airline's recent expansions, including the launch of flights from Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv and strategic partnerships with major carriers like Delta and Virgin Atlantic.

Addressing concerns about safety and security, Newton-Smith reassured attendees of EL AL's dedication to passenger well-being: "Keeping you safe is our number one priority," he said "We have equipment on our aircraft that other airlines do not have. We have security onboard the aircraft. And our security before departure is unparalleled in our industry. "

Newton-Smith repeated the significance of supporting Israel through travel and affirmed EL AL's commitment to providing safe journeys: "Supporting Israel is traveling to Israel and one of the things I've learned is that particularly with the Jewish community," he concluded.

El Al sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24