El Al passengers honor Hamas massacre victims with moment of silence

Passengers aboard an El Al flight set off for London participated in a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. last Tuesday to mark 30 days since the Hamas massacre.

The flight's in-flight service manager addressed the passengers through the onboard announcement system, saying:

"Dear passengers, today, November 7, marks 30 days since Black Sabbath, when we lost our brothers and sisters in the terrible terrorist events that took place in the south.

"At 11 o'clock Israel time, we will observe a minute's silence in their memory, followed by the song of hope," the speaker continued. "We invite you to join the rest of the Israelis in Israel and around the world in this initiative. May they rest in peace."