Investment trends in Israel have evolved significantly in recent years. Traditionally, Israelis have focused on real estate, both domestically and internationally, and stock markets. However, the expanding availability of investment funds in Israel has led individuals to explore various investment opportunities.

The rise in interest rates has simplified the process of investing money and has yielded favorable returns. Before this shift, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin attracted considerable attention. Bitcoin's value soared from around $40,000 to $70,000, making it increasingly appealing to investors.

Governments worldwide are starting to recognize various digital currencies and incorporating them into traditional investment channels. However, regulatory frameworks are still catching up with new technologies, leading to instances of fraud that have affected some investors.

Bitcoin was founded in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto and was first used in 2009. Unlike traditional currencies governments issue, Bitcoin is not controlled by any central authority, such as a central bank.

Instead, transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded on the blockchain. One of Bitcoin's key features is its limited supply; there will only ever be 21 million bitcoins in existence. This scarcity is designed to prevent inflation and maintain the currency's value over time. Government attitudes toward Bitcoin vary significantly around the world.

Some countries have embraced Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, recognizing their potential for innovation and economic growth. In Israel, the attitude toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has been somewhat mixed, with regulatory initiatives and a growing interest in the technology.

Simplifying secure crypto investments in Israel

A leading Israeli tech company in this space is Bits of Gold, which has been active since 2013. It operates under the compliance and approval of the Finance and the Capital Market Authority, Insurance, and Savings Authority. Its platform is known for its simplicity and security, offering a reliable option for those interested in digital currency investments.

One challenge when purchasing crypto is transferring it to your bank account; Israeli banks sometimes block such transfers, especially if the funds originated from digital currencies. However, transfers from supervised bodies like Bits of Gold are more comfortable and organized.

Bits of Gold addresses this issue by managing the tax on the interest you earn, sparing you from dealing directly with tax authorities. Additionally, transactions can be conducted in US dollars, eliminating the need for currency conversion fees from Shekels to dollars.

The company offers customer support in English and Hebrew to answer relevant questions about managing and selling your currencies, which is particularly important for new customers. Investing in crypto represents a novel form of investment.

It is important to note that the associated risks may be greater than those of other investment avenues. However, given the trajectory of technology, regulation, and growth potential, it could be a viable investment option.

This article is not intended as investment advice or a recommendation.