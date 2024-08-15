IZZY launches Israeli TV and movies subtitled in three new languages, expanding global reach

IZZY - Stream Israel, the leading international streaming platform for Israeli TV and movies, is broadening its global audience by adding French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles to over 100 titles in its library. This strategic move, effective this week, aims to make Israeli culture more accessible to a diverse, worldwide audience, in line with IZZY's mission to connect viewers globally with Israel's rich and varied content.

The timing of this expansion is significant. Since the October 7 attacks and the ongoing conflict, global interest in Israel has intensified, with many seeking a deeper connection to Israeli culture beyond the headlines. IZZY has experienced a surge in subscriptions, doubling to over 60,000 active users, as viewers turn to the platform for its timely documentaries and other content that offer a different perspective on Israel.

Nati Dinnar, CEO of IZZY, commented on the expansion: “With the addition of French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles, IZZY reaffirms its commitment to cultural diversity and accessibility, ensuring that the power of Israeli storytelling reaches an even wider audience. This answers the numerous requests from around the world to add subtitles in more languages so that more people with a passion for Israel can connect with its storytelling and culture. At a time when global focus on Israel is more intense than ever, it's vital that people around the world have the opportunity to experience Israeli content firsthand.”

The newly subtitled offerings include significant titles such as the October 7 war-time episodes of “Facts/Uvda,” Israel’s leading investigative show, and exclusive documentaries like “Heroes,” which spotlight acts of bravery on October 7th, and “Screams Before Silence,” an acclaimed documentary presented by Sheryl Sandberg that examines the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during their attacks.

Popular dramas in the expanded language selection include “Shtisel,” "The Women's Balcony," "The Chef," and "Unsilenced." Noteworthy films like “War and Peace,” “Rescue Bus 300,” and “Between Worlds” are also now available with these new subtitles, along with documentaries such as “Golda” and “Under the Iron Dome,” which dives into Israel’s groundbreaking missile defense system.

With this expansion, IZZY is poised to further its mission of sharing Israel's stories with the world, providing audiences with authentic content that resonates on a global scale.