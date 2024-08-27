Over 100 English-speaking female entrepreneurs gather in Israel for networking and support event

Over 100 English-speaking female entrepreneurs in Israel gathered for HER Tel Aviv and Kehila's inaugural event to both network and find community connections, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The event, which was held at Tel Aviv-based start-up Powtoon, brought together English-speaking female entrepreneurs in Israel in a timely event, given the heightened anxiety and isolation these women have felt since October 7.

As non-native Israelis, many of the women in attendance struggle with the Hebrew language and the challenges of navigating these threats. The event was a safe space to showcase their work, connect, and build new friendships.

The event was designed to support and empower English-speaking female entrepreneurs in Israel, also known as Olot. The organizers aim to provide these women with the resources and networks they need to grow their businesses, particularly in the challenging environment of a new country where they must daily navigate unfamiliar language, community, and culture.

Event organizers

Sivan Hadari Avneri, founder of HER Tel Aviv, emphasized the excitement surrounding the event and its associated activities. She noted, "Unfortunately, the women in our community are somewhat overlooked on a national and cultural level, and our goal is to create a space for them to be supported, seen, and heard.”

Grace Lancer, founder of Kehila, alongside co-founder Hannah Shtein, highlighted the event's focus on creating meaningful experiences, stating, "At this launch event, we are also focused on creating experiences that make it easier for international women and women entrepreneurs to access resources and opportunities by building authentic connections and learning from one another.

Their approach to the event reflects its larger goal of promoting a supportive community where women grow and thrive personally and professionally.

Something about HER

HER Tel Aviv and Kehila plan to open a three-floor center in central Tel Aviv. This center will include a co-working space for women, a wellness center, social events, and support groups for English-speaking women.