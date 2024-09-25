Wolt customers in Israel can order iPhone 16 for midnight delivery on launch day

Do you want fries or an iPhone 16 with that? For the first time in Israel, Wolt customers can order an iPhone 16 on the app the moment the phone is released to the market.

The special delivery option is a joint project between Wolt and mobile retail chain Dynamica.

It will be available for customers in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, and Bnei Brak at midnight on September 26 and in other locations on September 27.

Just six days after the launch in the US, the sale of the new iPhones will begin Wednesday at midnight. The companies will offer the devices for pre-sale starting the night between Wednesday and Thursday at midnight. During the night or through the website, those who purchase will also be able to trade in their old Apple products. iPhone 16. Bigger screen (credit: APPLE)

The Wolt iPhone launch is a continuation of a cooperation between Dynamica and Wolt that began last August, the companies said. As part of this cooperation, users can order smartphones and other mobile products for delivery through the Wolt app.

Deliver at midnight

"In recent years, it has been important for us to provide iPhones on launch day, but this year, we’re introducing an innovative approach," Dynamica Marketing VP Omer Harel said.

"We will deliver the new iPhone at midnight, so customers won’t need to leave home or wait in line."

Wolt Israel Retail Head Israel Avrahami also weighed in, saying that "Launching the iPhone 16 in the app for the first time is another step in revolutionizing the consumer experience in Israel, where you no longer need to leave your home or office to be the first to receive the most sought-after products."