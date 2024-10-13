Tech Innovation of the Year: Israeli firm wins award for innovative crane system

An Israeli company has won the prestigious "Technology Innovation of the Year" award for its groundbreaking remote crane control technology, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to safely manage construction sites.

Skyline Cockpit, developed by Skyline Cranes and Technologies and distributed in the UK by Radius Group, enables the remote operation and supervision of tower cranes from a secure ground-based control center, improving safety and efficiency in large-scale construction projects. This award, presented by News Construction at the 2024 CN Specialists Awards, highlights Israel's global leadership in cutting-edge construction technology.

Crane technology refers to systems that assist in operating, monitoring, and controlling the large machinery used for lifting and moving materials on construction sites.

Skyline Cockpit's parent company, Skyline Cranes and Technologies, is Israel's largest and leading tower crane company, offering a wide range of services including crane sales, rentals, maintenance, and the development of supplementary equipment. With its strong emphasis on technological innovation, Skyline Cranes and Technologies has become a leader in developing safety-focused technologies for the construction sector.

The Skyline Cockpit system has revolutionized the construction industry by offering a safe ground-based control center that allows for the remote operation and supervision of tower cranes. This innovative system incorporates advanced AI and AR technologies, improving safety on construction sites by providing real-time data and better oversight of projects from a secure location. CEO of Skyline Cockpit, Zachi Flatto. (credit: CONTECH)

Radius Group, the UK's leading crane distributor, has played a crucial role in bringing Skyline Cockpit technology to the UK market, where it is already being used in several large-scale construction projects across the country.

Zachi Flatto, CEO and Co-founder of Skyline Cockpit, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "I am excited and proud that Skyline Cockpit has won the 'Technology Innovation of the Year' award. This recognition from an esteemed institution like News Construction is a testament to the unique and groundbreaking innovation our cockpit brings. The award represents global recognition of our product's ability to enhance the construction industry worldwide and make every project smarter and more precise."

'Groundbreaking innovation'

Radius Group also praised the award-winning system, noting, "Skyline Cockpit presents groundbreaking innovation in managing construction projects, focusing on operator welfare, efficiency, and safety improvement. We are the first lifting supplier operating this system in the UK, and we believe Skyline Cockpit is the future of the construction industry."