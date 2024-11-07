Elbit Systems wins contract to improve defense capabilities of US Army

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a contract of approximately $127 million (approximately NIS472,239,975) to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) for upgrades to the US Army Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

The upgrades will be delivered and installed over the next 34 months.

The Iron Fist APS is an advanced Hard Kill system, meaning it has the ability to shoot close-range projectiles, which enhances the self-defense capabilities of light and heavy armored platforms against modern battlefield threats.

It is the Israel Defense Force’s Second-Generation APS and is characterized by high performance and low volume, weight, and power requirements.

Removing threats

The system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-tank threats, such as Anti-Tank Rockets, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Loitering threats, in both open terrain and complex urban environments. Elbit Systems' SkyStriker drone hitting a test target. (credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Yehuda Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems, said, “This follow-on contract with our strategic partner, GD-OTS, emphasizes the high quality of our active protection system and its level of innovation. We are proud of our contribution to empowering the US Armed Forces, as well as other NATO customers and our support of the Israeli Defense Forces.

“We remain committed to advancing cutting-edge solutions that enhance our customers' operational capabilities and support their mission success.”