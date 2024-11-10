Tomorrow evening, the Weizmann Institute of Science will celebrate a profound contribution to Israel's future in medical research and education, paying tribute to the Allied Group and the trustees of the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Fund. This event recognizes their dedication to establishing the new Gutwirth School of Medicine, symbolizing a crowning moment in Allied's remarkable legacy of Zionism, philanthropy, and national growth.

The Allied Group has become a dynamic presence in Israel's economic landscape, with partnerships and holdings in companies across infrastructure, automotive, real estate, environment, and high-tech industries. Many Israelis experience Allied's impact daily, whether driving through the Carmel Tunnels in Haifa, a project involving Allied, or owning vehicles from Allied's Champion Motors subsidiary.

The group's portfolio includes prominent names such as Champion Motors, Maman, UPS Israel, Newpan, Miniline, and Emcol. These ventures not only power Israel's economy but are deeply rooted in Aaron Gutwirth's original Zionist vision.

Aaron Gutwirth, a Holocaust survivor and visionary businessman from Belgium, dedicated his life to uniquely building Israel. Recognizing the potential to advance the Zionist cause through economic empowerment, he created the Allied Group to stimulate the Israeli economy, create jobs, and funnel a portion of proceeds into philanthropic initiatives.

To ensure his vision endures, he established the Gutwirth Trust, appointing Haim Rubin, a Kibbutz Sdot Yam founder, as its first chairman. In 2005, Prof. Itzhak Swary succeeded Rubin, furthering Allied's influence in Israel while maintaining Gutwirth's principles of social responsibility and sustainable growth.

Under Swary's leadership, Allied experienced tremendous growth, expanding its reach and bolstering its status as one of Israel's most resilient business groups. Allied's philanthropy, managed through the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Fund, flourished.

It has funded over 15,000 scholarships, launched innovation programs with the Technion and Sheba Medical Center, and supported initiatives for Jewish youth with special needs across Europe. This legacy of generosity reaches its peak with the establishment of the Gutwirth School of Medicine, underscored by a transformative NIS 400 million donation to the Weizmann Institute.

The new medical school, designed as an interdisciplinary six-and-a-half-year program, will offer graduates medical and scientific degrees. This integrated approach will prepare highly skilled doctors to stay and thrive within Israel's healthcare system. Set within the Weizmann Institute's research-focused environment, the school will accelerate advances in biology, chemistry, and computer science while nurturing the next generation of medical leaders.

The opening ceremony will celebrate this achievement as a "jubilee of Zionism and excellence," recognizing the Allied Group's devotion to Israel's economic stability and intellectual and social welfare. Allied's journey, from its foundation in Gutwirth's ideals to its present-day role in shaping Israel's landscape, epitomizes the spirit of dedication and vision that Aaron Gutwirth championed. His legacy inspires future generations through Allied's commitment to building Israel's prosperous, inclusive, and educated society.

The Weizmann Institute's tribute to Allied Group is not just a celebration of a new school of medicine—it is a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and generosity in advancing the Zionist dream and fortifying Israel's future.