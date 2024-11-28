Amir Peretz leaves IAI leadership role after near-decade of contributions

Amir Peretz concluded his tenure as a Chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Thursday, the company announced while thanking Peretz for his long list of achievements and contributions.

Peretz’s time at IAI will be particularly remembered for his championing the ‘One Company’ vision, which included shifting the company to a collaborative approach.

While Peretz enjoyed tenure at the company, it is only in the last three years that he took a leadership role - in cooperation with CEO Levy and Yair Katz, General Secretary of the National Union of IAI Employees.

Amir Peretz's achievements at IAI

It was through their collective efforts that the company reached net revenues of $318 million in 2023 and grew its order pipeline to $25 billion, nearly doubling the $13.4 billion recorded when Peretz took office. Israel Aerospace Industries Chairman Amir Perertz (Left), CEO and President Boaz Levy (Center), and Vice President for External Relations Shay Gal (Right) discussing IAI expansion plans. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Peretz is also credited with guiding the Board of Directors to issue a record dividend of over NIS 1 billion to the Israeli government and introducing a policy that saw employees rewarded with bonuses when dividends were declared. Peretz also oversaw IAI’s greater international outreach, particularly with Morocco. His efforts expanded IAI’s global market share and created significant business opportunities.

Peretz bolstered IAI’s presence by establishing a visitors’ center in Washington, DC, and launching a new center for technological innovation, fostering American youth’s interest in aerospace.

Finally, Peretz’s time at IAI saw the prioritization of investments in research and development, focusing on artificial intelligence, drones, cyber defense, and advanced weapons systems - feeding into IAI’s reputation of being a leading organization in terms of technological innovation.