Wendy Slavin leads Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation Gala to raise over $1 million

On Tuesday, November 19th, the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITECF) hosted its sold-out 2024 Gala: Spreading the Light in New York, raising over $1 million to support ITEC’s transformative programs. Under the leadership of Wendy Slavin, President of the ITEC Foundation Board and Gala Chairwoman, the event brought together 350 attendees to honor the philanthropic contributions of the Eisenberg and Sellinger families. This year, the Gala spotlighted ITEC’s crucial role in supporting Israeli children, particularly those affected by the ongoing conflict in Israel.

The evening featured a moving personal story by Ziv Maman, a young leader shaped by ITEC's programs, and an inspiring performance by music icon Matisyahu. The paddle raise auction was a highlight, raising nearly $500,000 in just 30 minutes, underscoring the generosity of ITEC's supporters. The funds will directly support ITEC's expansion, including programs for mental health support, leadership training, and safe spaces for children in conflict zones. Founded in 1976, ITEC now operates 24 centers across Israel, offering tennis, education, and life skills programs to children from all backgrounds.

Q: Can you share a bit about the Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) and its mission? Who does the organization serve, and what is its primary goal?

A: The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) is a unique nonprofit organization that utilizes tennis as a tool for social change. Our mission is to provide underserved Israeli youth with access to sports, education, and life skills training, helping them overcome challenges and create better futures. We serve children from all backgrounds, including those from disadvantaged communities, including Arab, Jewish, and Druze children, as well as those from socioeconomically marginalized neighborhoods. ITEC's primary goal is to use tennis as a platform to teach life skills such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, which are critical in shaping their future success both on and off the court.

Q: How did you first become involved with ITEC, and what motivated you to take on a leadership role within the organization?

A: I first became involved with ITEC in 2016 when my mother invited me on its 40th anniversary mission to Israel. I’ve always had a deep connection to Israel, but visiting my first center was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Seeing children from diverse, underserved backgrounds playing together, building confidence, and forming bonds left me completely overwhelmed. I knew immediately that ITEC was something extraordinary—an organization truly making a difference. Inspired by what I saw and driven by my love for Israel, I felt compelled to give back and help advance this incredible mission.

Q: Since becoming involved with ITEC, how has your understanding of the organization’s mission and its impact on Israeli communities evolved?

A: When I first became involved, I knew that ITEC was making a difference, but as I’ve worked more closely with the team and visited our centers across Israel many times, I’ve witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact of our programs. ITEC’s approach goes beyond sports; it’s about fostering long-term personal growth, academic success, and community engagement. I’ve seen how a simple tennis lesson can turn into a gateway for a young person to gain confidence, develop leadership skills, and envision a brighter future. The organization’s ability to connect children from different backgrounds and create a sense of belonging and unity is something that continually amazes me.

Q: As President of the ITEC Foundation Board, what do you consider the biggest challenges and opportunities the organization faces today?

A: As President of the ITEC Foundation Board, I see our biggest challenge as expanding and sustaining our donor base in an increasingly competitive philanthropic landscape. Engaging existing donors while reaching new supporters is critical to ensuring we can grow and serve more children. At the same time, this is our greatest opportunity: by raising awareness of ITEC's transformative work, we not only shape the future of Israeli youth by instilling life values but also contribute to how Israel is perceived globally. The more people understand our mission, the greater impact we can make—both in Israel and beyond.

Q: The recent Gala raised over $1 million. What do you think contributed to the success of this event, and were there any particularly memorable moments for you?

A: The Gala’s success showcased the incredible generosity and passion of our supporters, driven by their love for Israel and commitment to the next generation. Our guests knew from the beginning of the evening why they were there and left with a deeper understanding of who we are. The atmosphere was electric—a true celebration of our shared mission. A highlight for me was hearing from an alumnus who served in Gaza and his father, a longtime center manager. Their stories were deeply moving, reminding us why this work matters.

Q: Can you highlight some of the key programs or initiatives made possible through donor support? How do these efforts create lasting change in the communities ITEC serves?

A: One of the key programs made possible by donor support is our scholarship program, which enables children from low-income backgrounds to attend our centers and receive tennis coaching, academic tutoring, and life skills training. Additionally, we have after-school programs that offer safe spaces for kids to grow and learn, and leadership development initiatives that equip older teens with skills they can use to mentor younger children, volunteer in their communities, and build a brighter future for themselves. These programs create lasting change by giving children the tools they need to succeed in life—both in the classroom and beyond. By empowering youth, we’re helping to break the cycle of poverty and offer them opportunities for a better future. Now, more than ever, ITEC is crucial in supporting children recovering from the trauma of war. Many children in Israel, particularly those in conflict zones, are grappling with PTSD and anxiety, and our programs provide a healing environment where they can rebuild their confidence and sense of security. Through tennis and structured activities, we help them manage their stress and emotions, offering a sense of normalcy and support. These efforts have a profound impact on their mental well-being, allowing them to process their trauma and regain hope for the future.

Q: Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for ITEC, and how do you see the organization adapting to meet the evolving needs of Israeli communities?

A: My long-term vision for ITEC is to continue expanding our programs and reach, ensuring that every child in Israel who could benefit from our services has the opportunity to do so. ITEC will evolve by adopting new technologies and teaching methods that will complement our core programs, ensuring that we remain relevant in a changing world. At this moment in time, ITEC is more relevant than ever, as we play an essential role in the recovery process for children affected by the ongoing conflict and the psychological toll it has taken on them. Many of our children are experiencing PTSD and anxiety, and ITEC’s programs provide them with not only physical activity but also emotional support and coping mechanisms. Moving forward, ITEC will continue to adapt by incorporating mental health resources into our centers, training staff to identify and support children dealing with trauma, and working closely with communities to offer safe, therapeutic environments where children can heal and thrive. By strengthening our partnerships with local communities, schools, and mental health professionals, we can ensure that ITEC remains a vital resource for helping children recover and grow in the face of adversity.