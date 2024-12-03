Former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi joins Israeli-Canadian capital fund AWZ Ventures

Former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has joined the Israeli-Canadian venture capital fund AWZ Ventures, which specializes in deep-tech investments.

Before being appointed as IDF Chief of Staff in 2019, Kohavi served as the commander of the Gaza Division, commander of the Northern Command, Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, and Military Intelligence Director. He was recommended to his final office at the IDF by former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and commanded operations such as Black Belt in 2019, and Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021.

After years of service in the public sector in the IDF, culminating in his role as IDF Chief of Staff, Kohavi has transitioned to the private investment sector at AWZ Ventures. The venture capital fund was founded in 2016 in Canada by former Shin Bet officer Yaron Ashkenazi and Edward Sonshine, the founder and chairman of Canada’s largest real estate investment trust, and the fund focuses on investing in Israeli startups. Aviv Kochavi and Hatzi Halevi at the exchange of chiefs of staff ceremony in January 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

AWZ Ventures manages an investment portfolio valued at 2.5 billion shekels, targeting innovative technologies in the security, cyber, and space industries. Kohavi’s addition aligns with the fund’s tradition of enlisting high-ranking Israeli security officials, including former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo and Ehud Schneorson, former commander of Unit 8200.

Kohavi boosts Israeli education

The fund collaborates with global intelligence leaders, and its team includes prominent figures such as former CIA Director James Woolsey, former senior FBI official Buck Revell, and former MI5 Director Stella Rimington.

In March, Walla reported that Kohavi was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Branco Weiss Institute. The organization stated, “Given Kohavi’s personal commitment to excellence and fairness in education for all Israeli children, his joining Branco Weiss will strengthen and enhance the institute’s mission to promote the prosperity and fulfillment of children and youth.”

The Branco Weiss Institute is an educational organization focused on driving social change. Its aim is to enable the personal and social growth of students and teachers, emphasizing reducing the impact of challenging life circumstances on young people in Israel's geographic and social periphery. The goal is to empower these individuals to reach their potential and contribute to the development of a thriving Israeli society.