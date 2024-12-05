Bershka and Pull&Bear open flagship stores with global designs at Ofer Grand Mall, Petah Tikva

According to Omer Ugolnik, CEO of Ofer Malls: "This is part of a series of initiatives and changes being implemented at Ofer Grand Mall, including enhancing the brand mix and a comprehensive upgrade and renovation planned for 2025, with an investment of approximately NIS 65 million."

The international brands Bershka and Pull&Bear have chosen Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, part of the Ofer Malls Group, to launch their flagship stores, designed with the latest global concept. Recognized as one of the largest and leading shopping centers in Israel, the mall provides an ideal location for these premier openings.

The addition of these stores is part of an ongoing effort to upgrade, renovate, and enhance the mall’s brand mix, ensuring a richer shopping experience for visitors.

The new Pull&Bear flagship store, catering to women, men, and teens, spans approximately 600 square meters on the upper retail floor. Designed by the brand’s international architects, the store aligns with Pull&Bear’s innovative global concept, incorporating metal, glass, and concrete elements for a clean, harmonious look that highlights the brand’s colorful collections.

For the first time in the chain, self-checkout stations will be available. The store also includes 10 spacious, fully equipped fitting rooms to enhance the shopping experience.

The new Bershka flagship store, also located on the upper retail floor, spans approximately 600 square meters and is designed with the brand's latest global concept. This store offers a holistic shopping experience, blending cutting-edge design and aesthetics with technological innovations. Key features include sensor-equipped fitting rooms that signal availability, weekly collection updates, and more.

Omer Ugolnik, CEO of Ofer Malls, said: "The introduction of the revamped Pull&Bear and Bershka brands is a testament to the mall's strength and appeal. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance the mall's offering, including an extensive renovation project planned for 2025, with an investment of approximately NIS 65 million."

Naomi Simantov, CEO of Ofer Grand Mall, added: "As part of our strategy, we aim to bring the world's leading and most sought-after brands to the mall. The management is tirelessly working to curate and maintain a precise mix of top international and local brands. Our goal is to provide Israeli consumers with the ultimate shopping and leisure experience. Families can easily access Ofer Grand Mall by light rail or other transportation and enjoy a wide range of offerings."

Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, part of the Ofer Malls Group, is ranked among Israel’s top three malls. Over 25,000 visitors frequent the mall daily, enjoying its 40,000 square meters of retail space. The mall houses approximately 220 stores, including leading international and local brands such as ZARA, Victoria’s Secret, Calzedonia, Stradivarius, NARS, Nike, MANGO, and more.

The mall features 12 parking levels with 1,850 spaces, including three charging stations for electric vehicles.

