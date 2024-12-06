Four Tel Aviv startups named in TIME’s best inventions of 2024

Four Tel Aviv-based startups are featured in TIME Magazine’s list of the 200 Best Inventions of 2024, the Tel Aviv municipality announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The four Tel Aviv-based startups are BeeHero, UVeye, Aporia, and D-ID. Overall, nine Israeli startups made the list, including InnerPlant CropVoice, OrCam Hear, Laguna Insight, BelongAI Dave, and Nanox.AI, Ynet reported.

“Tel Aviv ideas are reshaping industries and impacting lives globally, with many of these startups driving innovation in AI, a cornerstone of the city’s tech landscape,” the municipality stated.

BeeHero

BeeHero, founded in 2017, is a data-driven agri-tech company whose hive-monitoring technology provides insights into bee health and activity. The company’s Pollination Insight Platform works with a small device that can be placed in fields to monitor bee activity, track visits to flowers, and measure environmental conditions, TIME reported. BeeHero's founders (left to right): Itai Kanot (COO), Omer Davidi (CEO), Yuval Regev (CTO). (credit: BEEHERO)

UVeye

UVeye, a company founded in 2016, was originally developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives, and other threats. It uses AI-driven technology to detect mechanical issues and enhance security checks.

Their drive-through systems detect external and mechanical flaws and other anomalies along the undercarriage and around the exterior of a vehicle. TIME reported that half a million cars are scanned each month, and the platform is used in 300 dealerships in the US.

Aporia

Aporia, founded in 2020, released Guardrails, a system for monitoring machine learning models. According to TIME, the system “adds a collection of small language models between a chatbot and users that work together to intercept inaccurate, inappropriate, or off-topic responses while giving companies better privacy controls.” D-ID's platform will utilize its already proven text-to-video software in order to turn a chatbot into a real fake person (credit: D-ID)

D-ID

D-ID, founded in 2017, launched a chat platform in early 2023 that enables face-to-face conversations with an “AI Digital Human.” Gil Perry, the CEO and co-founder, previously said people are not far off from all having personalized AI assistants and companions.

"We are making tech more human by giving it a face and making the interaction more natural," he said. "I am very proud of D-ID, which continues to be at the cutting edge of the emergent generative AI industry."

Zachy Hennessey and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.