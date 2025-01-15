Australian co Adisyn buys Israeli chip co 2D Generation

Adisyn, which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Israeli semiconductor company 2D Generation (2DG). 2DG was founded by CEO Arye Kohavi, an Israeli entrepreneur who previously founded Water-Gen, which developed technology for producing water from air.

Adisyn is a public company traded on Australia's ASX stock exchange, which focuses on advanced technology in the field of artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The company operates in the rapidly evolving market for advanced technology solutions, with an emphasis on innovative applications in generative AI and large data centers.

Adisyn is traded at a market cap of A$50 million after its share price jumped by hundreds of percent following the announcement of the merger deal.

2D Generation is a semiconductor company that has developed advanced technology for producing graphene at relatively low temperatures and focuses on innovative applications to improve the performance of chips and other electronic systems. Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION)

This technology offers a solution to one of the biggest challenges in the semiconductor industry — integrating graphene into chip manufacturing without compromising its structural integrity.

In its report to the ASX, Adisyn said all securities related to the acquisition have already been issued. The deal is being conducted after raising A$3 million, intended for the purchase of new equipment and to finance ongoing operations. In exchange for the shares, 2DG shareholders will be issued shares representing 50-66% of Adisyn.

2DG was represented in the deal by Ran Cohen of Amit, Pollak, Matalon (APM), alongside CPA Racheli Guz-Lavi who handled the tax ruling for the shareholders.

As part of the acquisition, Kohavi will join Adisyn's board of directors. Kohavi is known for founding Water-Gen, which developed technologies for producing water from air and gained international recognition.

The company was chosen by Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry as one of the nine most prominent inventions and technologies in Israel since the establishment of the state, and one of the company's products was selected by TIME magazine as one of the 100 best inventions of 2019.

Breakthrough technology and a unique opportunity

The acquisition of 2DG is considered a major step for Adisyn, with innovative technology in the field of semiconductors and the potential to support the next generation of generative artificial intelligence and provide innovative solutions for large data centers. 2DG's technology is based on depositing graphene at temperatures below 300 degrees Celsius and could be a game-changer in the industry.

Graphene is known as a material with high conductivity and great durability, but until now, it has been difficult to integrate it into chip manufacturing processes due to the need for high temperatures that could damage the chip structure. Graphene is considered the material of the future in the semiconductor field, and this technology could make it more applicable in the industry.

2DG's innovative solution, based on the technique of producing atomic layers using the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) device, allows the depositing of graphene at low temperatures while maintaining the integrity of the chip. The ALD technique provides precise control over the thickness and uniformity of the materials and is ideal for integrating graphene into advanced chip manufacturing processes.

Preparing for 2025

Adisyn announced that it is preparing for 2025 with significant progress in its newly acquired semiconductor technology. The company plans to develop and refine processes using its current 2DG ALD machine and expects to receive a new ALD machine from Beneq in the coming months. Adisyn will work in collaboration with leading semiconductor companies to achieve significant results.

Adisyn Managing Director Blake Burton said, "Our team is excited to execute the strategy and bring 2DG's revolutionary technology to the world."

Kohavi added: "We are refining our processes with our current ALD machine and, at the same time, looking forward to receiving the new equipment. We are excited about the possibilities opening up for us with the Connecting Chips Consortium and partnerships with leading semiconductor companies. Our core technology has the potential to revolutionize not only chip manufacturing but other high-tech products as well."